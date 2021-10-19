Links for Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Notable China news from around the world.
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
For Douyin, the grass is greener at competitor Little Red Book
On China’s internet, zhongcao (种草 zhòngcǎo) — literally, “planting grass” — means posting a product recommendation that entices people to open their wallets, and ByteDance’s Douyin wants in:
- Imitating the user interface of competitor Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” the social network is expanding from video-only content to photo- and text-based posts.
- Browsing, saving, and buying products is much easier to do with photos than videos; consider Pinterest, where users curate visual inspiration boards and wish lists.
The context: Social ecommerce is huge money for social media platforms, but only if they can manage to close the sale in-app.
- Last year, Douyin’s ecommerce transactions tripled to an eye-popping $77.9 billion — but four-fifths of that went to third-party sites like JD.com and Alibaba’s Taobao.
- That’s why Douyin is taking a page from Xiaohongshu, whose 100 million young, mostly female monthly active users recently powered a secondhand sales boom.
- If Douyin’s photo- and text-centric features succeed in China, will they be adopted by sister app TikTok next? If so, then controversy-ridden Instagram might want to watch its back.
Is Huawei really building the world’s biggest battery?
Gutted by U.S. sanctions and rejected by Europe, Huawei has tried pivoting to every industry it can:
- The erstwhile smartphone giant’s latest move is from handheld batteries to massive, solar-powered cells that are independent from the power grid.
- Working for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, an uber-luxurious tourist development, Huawei will build what it claims to be the world’s biggest energy storage facility.
- Oddly, that may not be true: Energy company Vistra’s installation in Monterey County has a capacity of 400 megawatt/1,600 megawatt hours (enough to power 300,000 homes), compared with Huawei’s project, which has a capacity of 400 megawatt/1,300 megawatt hours.
Additional business and technology links:
Jack Ma, China’s burned billionaire, ends his overseas hiatus with a trip to Europe
Jack Ma is on a study tour of agriculture in Europe as Alibaba’s founder travels abroad for the first time in more than a year / SCMP (paywall)
“Alibaba founder Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) is in Europe for a series of business meetings, the Post has learned, the first overseas trip in more than a year for the entrepreneur who spent one of every three days travelling in 2018.”
Profit plunge for Macau casinos
Macau casino profits expected to plunge in latest quarter / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Macau casino operators are expected to see third quarter profits slump to $62 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, according to a Bloomberg survey of estimates from eight brokerages.”
Government jobs for fresh grads
Battling youth unemployment, China to open more coveted civil service jobs to fresh grads / Caixin (paywall)
“The Chinese government plans to offer more positions to candidates who will take the civil service examination starting in late November, with nearly 70% of vacancies open to fresh college graduates next year, according to the National Civil Service Administration (NCSA).”
The wealthy villagers of Shenzhen
A $30 billion fortune is hiding in China’s Silicon Valley / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Today the villages — enclaves with names like Huanggang and Futian — literally sit on some of the most expensive real estate anywhere in the world. Together they own one-fifth of Shenzhen, a teeming metropolis of about 17 million people.”
Foxconn unveils EVs
Apple’s iPhone partner Foxconn unveils first electric cars / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer, took the wraps off three prototype EVs that many speculate it’s developing as a bid to build the future Apple car…“Taiwan’s Yulon Motor Co. will be Foxconn’s first electric-car customer.”
The Alibaba chip
Alibaba set to launch its own cloud server chip / Caixin (paywall)
Despite stiff competition, Alibaba’s cloud computing unit has grown 29% year-on-year. Next, the company is custom-designing a microchip to power its data centers.
How will Beijing deal with China’s rattled economy?
Xi dials back China’s economic overhaul as masses feel pain / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 took a big gamble shaking up key industries ahead of a political gathering that could decide whether he rules the country indefinitely. Now he’s starting to hit the brakes.”
China’s economy rests on three shaky legs / WSJ (paywall)
“What happens in 2022 remains uncertain but appears to depend primarily on three things: how fast Beijing dials back its squeeze on the property sector, whether consumers finally perk up again, and whether exporters can hang on to recent market-share gains.”
A triple shock slows China’s growth / Economist
“Power cuts, the pandemic and a property slowdown: All have taken a toll.”
China launches dollar-bond sale / WSJ (paywall)
Stocks finish mixed after weak China growth data / WSJ (paywall)
More regulations for Big Tech
China’s Xi vows tighter oversight of tech firms, digital economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“[General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 ordered better regulation of the country’s technology sector, underscoring the intense scrutiny and upheaval faced by Chinese internet giants following their rapid growth.”
Tencent pits its teams against each other to boost success
Tencent is pitting the world’s biggest battle arena games against each other / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent, in fact, encourages employees to compete for hit products in the same arena […] Many of Tencent’s biggest successes — WeChat, QQ Music and Tencent Video — are the result of at least two internal teams vying with each other.”
How to cover a crisis in a nanny state
As Evergrande teeters, Chinese media walks a fine line / NYT (paywall)
“Officials want to avert public panic about the property developer’s financial woes. But they also want to send a message to spendthrift corporations.”
Insurer FWD Group hits U.S. IPO snag over Beijing risks
FWD Group’s IPO hits potential roadblock as U.S. regulator asks questions about Beijing’s hold over Hong Kong companies, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
“FWD Group’s initial public offering has hit a potential regulatory roadblock as the Hong Kong-based insurer backed by tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai [李澤楷 Lǐ Zékǎi] seeks to raise as much as US$3 billion in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Sinic defaults as property slump continues
Chinese developer Sinic defaults as Evergrande deadline looms / FT (paywall)
Chinese property slump extends into September / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing’s plans to contain HNA fallout frustrate its creditors
HNA creditors rebel against Chinese conglomerate’s restructuring plan / FT (paywall)
“China’s long campaign to contain the fallout from the collapse of conglomerate HNA is facing growing opposition from disgruntled Chinese creditors, according to documents and private social media groups seen by the Financial Times.”
Efforts to tame shortages and price surges
China’s curbs on fertilizer exports to worsen global price shock / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s coal rally slows as authorities act to tame price / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s magnesium shortage threatens global car industry / FT (paywall)
Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor company, sets ambitious targets
The volatile cocktail stirring up China’s ‘baijiu’ market / Caixin (paywall)
“During a shareholder’s meeting last month, Kweichow Moutai’s new Chairman Ding Xiongjun pledged a series of long-term reforms to make the distiller the first Fortune Global 500 company based in Guizhou, one of China’s poorest provinces.”
Cathay gets competition
Chinese tycoon takes on Cathay with new airline in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
Founded by Chinese property magnate Bill Wong [黃楚標 Huáng Chǔbiāo], Greater Bay Airlines “is trying to muscle into Hong Kong, a patch long dominated by stalwart Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing breaks its COVID-free streak
Beijing reports one COVID-19 case, breaks record of no local cases in 70 days / Global Times
“Southern Beijing’s Fengtai District reported a COVID-19 infection coming from Northwest China’s Gansu Province on Tuesday and has requested local residents not to leave if unnecessary.”
China outbreak tied to rule-breaking couple reaches Beijing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, centered around a rule-breaking elderly couple enjoying China’s tourist sites, has now spread to the closely-guarded capital city of Beijing and possibly beyond.”
Will the power crisis help build out China’s green sector?
China’s power crisis has solar and wind companies seeing green / WSJ (paywall)
“Power sector measures triggered by blackouts could help drive [the] next phase of China’s green power build-out.”
A rocket engine with a big thrust
China test fires ‘world’s largest, most hi-tech solid-fuel rocket engine’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China says it fired up the world’s largest, most technically advanced solid-fuel rocket engine for the first time at an unspecified ground testing facility on Tuesday.”
Prolonged volcanic activity on the Moon
China says moon rocks offer new clues to volcanic activity / AP
“Moon rocks brought back to Earth by a Chinese robotic spacecraft last year have provided new insights into ancient lunar volcanic activity, a researcher said Tuesday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi edits the history books
China’s Xi flexes power with plan to rewrite Communist Party history / WSJ (paywall)
“[General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is preparing to officially stamp his personal imprint on the Communist Party’s historical record, a sign of his strengthening grip on power in the face of simmering uncertainties over the country’s economy and tensions with Western powers.”
Hong Kong: Book disappears, students sentenced, and pension funds drained
Book supporting Western powers’ 1900 invasion of China disappears from Hong Kong bookstores / RFA
“A Taiwan-owned bookstore in Hong Kong said it has no more in-store copies [of] a historical book arguing that the eight-nation invasion of China at the turn of the 20th century was justified, amid reports in media backed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that it had removed the book from its shelves.”
5 Hong Kong ex-students sentenced to nearly 5 years’ jail for rioting during 2019 campus clashes / HKFP
“Five former Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) students have each been sentenced to close to five years in prison after they were convicted of rioting at the institution’s campus in 2019.”
Hong Kong pension fund inflows lowest in three years amid exodus / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s pension fund inflows likely dropped to their lowest in three years as residents take early retirement or leave the city, according to an independent research firm.”
Western profit and politics are at loggerheads over China
America’s political and business elites no longer agree on China / FT (paywall)
Janan Ganesh writes: “While Washington stays vigilant, the corporate world sees new opportunity.”
The U.K.’s delicate dance with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “insists Britain can have both hard chats about human rights in Hong Kong and the Chinese province of Xinjiang and enjoy trade and investment with China.” But the task is easier said than done.
Calls for Beijing 2022 boycott
Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / AP
“Human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes on Tuesday to boycott what they called China’s ‘genocide games’ as Greek officials handed over the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers.”
Olympics-Beijing Games organizers receive flame amid calls for boycott / Reuters
China and Russia flex their warships near Japan
China, Russia send warships past Japan as they extend show of cooperation / SCMP (paywall)
“China and Russia have continued their military cooperation with an anti-submarine drill and a first joint passage through Tsugaru Strait in the Japanese archipelago, in what observers saw as a move to counter pressure from the U.S. and its allies.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese actress’s ex partner gets fined for tax evasion scheme
Chinese actress’s ex fined $5 million for his part in tax evasion scheme / Caixin (paywall)
“Zhāng Héng 张恒, the former partner and agent of troubled Chinese actress Zhèng Shuǎng 郑爽, has been fined 32.27 million yuan ($5 million) for helping Zheng hide her income and evade tax obligations amounting to more than 43 million yuan.”
Gender-bending couture
At Shanghai Fashion Week, designers showcase gender-bending clothing / Sixth Tone
“A new wave of Chinese designers are defying traditional notions of gender and sexuality in their collections.”
Earlier on SupChina: Highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.
So a man walks out of a bank with a suitcase full of cash…
Man withdraws 5 million yuan in cash from bank over poor service / Sixth Tone
“The man leaving the bank with suitcases stacked with cash has bemused Chinese social media users.”
Beijing’s ideal celebrity
For a top influencer, this year’s hottest shade is China red / Sixth Tone
“Livestreamer Lǐ Jiāqí 李佳琦 has risen to become China’s most powerful influencer. Now, he’s jumping on a new trend: An upsurge in Chinese patriotism.”