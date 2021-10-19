Rec links Access Oct 19/2021
Recommended links
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Is U.S. foreign policy too hostile to China? That’s the question Foreign Affairs magazine posed to dozens of foreign policy experts, primarily based in the U.S., receiving a wide range of responses (“strongly disagree” to “strongly agree”) with varying levels of confidence (a scale of 1–10).
Retroactive justice in Hong Kong: Reuters reports that police in the city “have launched investigations into acts that took place before the national security law was imposed a year ago, despite assurances by Beijing and Hong Kong that the financial hub’s legislation would not be retroactive.”
Foreign investors can now skirt the Great Firewall (sorta): Per Caixin, “The municipal government of Beijing has won approval from the State Council to give foreign investors limited access to virtual private networks (VPNs).”
The India-China border standoff continues: After the latest round of bilateral talks fizzled out earlier this month, China has “deployed more than 100 advanced long-range rocket launchers to its high-altitude borders with India,” the SCMP reports, citing a “source close to the Chinese military.”
A Japan-China arms race? Citing the recent FT report of a Chinese hypersonic missile test, Japan’s top government spokesperson “has indicated that the country will improve its missile defense capabilities,” NHK reports.
