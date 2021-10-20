10.20.21 What else we’re reading

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am
  • Alibaba gets into fast fashion: Targeting Shein, an affordable clothing retailer that’s a breakout hit among Gen Z shoppers, Alibaba is launching its own fashion platform, named allyLikes.
  • China’s vaccine diplomacy in Vietnam: Though many in the Southeast Asian country were distrustful of China’s vaccines, millions of donated Sinopharm jabs may be working to spur the local economy and strengthen the socialist neighbors’ ties.
  • U.S. regulators target Chinese drones: A member of the Federal Communications Commission wants to prohibit government money from being used to buy equipment from Shenzhen-based DJI, the world’s largest dronemaker.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

property tax rmb
Business & Technology

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
linkedin china
Business & Technology

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
onesmart-education-logo

Tutoring crackdown: Parents and employees line up outside OneSmart, demand repayment

Chang Che
graveyard in china

No more graveyard loans: Beijing wants everybody to quit bingeing on debt

Matthew Silberman