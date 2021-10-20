10.20.21 What else we’re reading
A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.
- Alibaba gets into fast fashion: Targeting Shein, an affordable clothing retailer that’s a breakout hit among Gen Z shoppers, Alibaba is launching its own fashion platform, named allyLikes.
- China’s vaccine diplomacy in Vietnam: Though many in the Southeast Asian country were distrustful of China’s vaccines, millions of donated Sinopharm jabs may be working to spur the local economy and strengthen the socialist neighbors’ ties.
- U.S. regulators target Chinese drones: A member of the Federal Communications Commission wants to prohibit government money from being used to buy equipment from Shenzhen-based DJI, the world’s largest dronemaker.