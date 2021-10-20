Access rec links 10/20/21

The editors

These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:

The internet crackdown is far from over: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 called for tighter regulation of China’s $6 trillion tech sector. Related: Reuters says that China is readying a plan to elevate the status of its antitrust unit.

Jack Ma took his first steps on foreign soil since the suspension of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s IPO in November 2020. Alibaba’s shares surged nearly 7% on the news.

Xiaomi opened its regional HQ in West Africa. The Chinese mobile phone giant has a new Ghana office in Accra, its first corporate presence in West Africa.

The Philippines has protested “provocative” actions by Chinese government vessels in the South China Sea, again.

The Evergrande crisis is “contained,” according to the IMF.

Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

property tax rmb
Business & Technology

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
kashgar police
Domestic News

How China controls Xinjiang: New report sheds light on ‘stability maintenance’ system

Lucas Niewenhuis
luo xiao maomao

Influencer livestreams suicide on Douyin, prompting questions about baiting crowd and app’s prevention efforts

Jiayun Feng
china hypersonic missile

China denies report of hypersonic missile test

Lucas Niewenhuis
xiaohongshu

Social shopping app Xiaohongshu apologizes after users complain about tourist attractions faked for social media

Jiayun Feng
power crisis china

Chinese power sector reforms mean more coal now, less coal later

David Fishman