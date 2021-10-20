Access rec links 10/20/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The internet crackdown is far from over: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 called for tighter regulation of China’s $6 trillion tech sector. Related: Reuters says that China is readying a plan to elevate the status of its antitrust unit.
Jack Ma took his first steps on foreign soil since the suspension of Alibaba affiliate Ant Group’s IPO in November 2020. Alibaba’s shares surged nearly 7% on the news.
Xiaomi opened its regional HQ in West Africa. The Chinese mobile phone giant has a new Ghana office in Accra, its first corporate presence in West Africa.
The Philippines has protested “provocative” actions by Chinese government vessels in the South China Sea, again.
The Evergrande crisis is “contained,” according to the IMF.
