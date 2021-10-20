Editor’s note for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Yesterday, I mentioned the new discussions of property tax; today we have more detail on the problems of real estate tax in China, and links to fresh analysis — see our top story.

Tomorrow at 9 a.m. EST, SupChina is having a Zoom chat with Jiayun Feng, Kaiser Kuo, and I discussing the government crackdown on gaming, effeminate men in media, and other perceived social ills. I’m calling it Red New Deal: The Heteronormative Asian Dad Edition.

Other upcoming events:

Our word of the day is Housing is for living, not for speculation. (房子是用来住的、不是用来炒的. fángzi shì yònglái zhù de, bú shì yònglái chǎo de)

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

