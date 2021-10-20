HT Aero becomes Asia’s most-funded flying car company

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

What do unicorns and flying cars have in common? They’re both the stuff of fantasies — and they’re both related to HT Aero:

  • Valued at $1 billion after a $500 million-plus Series A, the Xpeng Motors affiliate is rocketing toward its goal of delivering a flying car to consumers by 2024.
  • Its latest model, the X2, cruises at 80 miles per hour, holds two passengers, and runs for 35 minutes on a single charge.

The context: After its latest funding round, HT Aero is claiming to be the most-funded urban air transport company in Asia — but around the world, it’s far from the only company with its eyes in the sky:

  • U.S. air taxi start-up Joby and Germany’s Lilium raised $1.6 billion and $830 million, respectively, from their public offerings at the start of the year.
  • In China, domestic player EHang, and Volocopter, a German partner of Geely Holding Group, are also pursuing the air taxi business.

The takeaway: It’ll be a while before we’re all traveling like the Jetsons: product development aside, the biggest hurdle will be getting regulatory approval, since flying cars would bring unimaginable changes to travel and traffic if widely adopted.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

