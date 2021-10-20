Links for Wednesday, October 20, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
HT Aero becomes Asia’s most-funded flying car company
What do unicorns and flying cars have in common? They’re both the stuff of fantasies — and they’re both related to HT Aero:
- Valued at $1 billion after a $500 million-plus Series A, the Xpeng Motors affiliate is rocketing toward its goal of delivering a flying car to consumers by 2024.
- Its latest model, the X2, cruises at 80 miles per hour, holds two passengers, and runs for 35 minutes on a single charge.
- After its latest funding round, HT Aero is claiming to be the most-funded urban air transport company in Asia — but around the world, it’s far from the only company with its eyes in the sky:
- U.S. air taxi startup Joby and Germany’s Lilium raised $1.6 billion and $830 million, respectively, from their public offerings at the start of the year.
- In China, domestic player EHang, and Volocopter, a German partner of Geely Holding Group, are also pursuing the air taxi business.
Additional business and technology links:
ByteDance billions
TikTok co-founder is China’s richest internet tycoon, Forbes says / Caixin (paywall)
“Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣, co-founder of the company behind short-video sensation TikTok, has become the richest person in China’s internet industry for the first time, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire ranking.”
Gaming crackdown intensifies
China moves to close loophole that lets kids beat online gaming limits / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s cyberspace regulator has launched a crackdown on vendors [that] give children illegal access to online video game accounts, in an apparent indication of the difficulties it has encountered enforcing strict new rules limiting minors to three hours of gaming per week.”
Didi rivals enjoy ride-hailing giant’s troubles
State investors place their bets as rivals close in on crippled Didi / TechNode
“China’s July crackdown on Didi has had knock-on effects for the wider ride-hailing market, as investors scurry to fund competitors cranking up efforts to steal market share from the ride-hailing monopoly…The leading beneficiaries so far are automaker Geely’s Cao Cao and T3, a ride-hailing service backed by three other domestic automakers.”
China’s crypto traders aren’t easily deterred
Chinese cryptocurrency traders look for ways around ban / FT (paywall)
“Beijing’s prohibition on digital currencies pushes traders to DeFi.”
Chinese crypto investors look for ways to bypass restrictions: Blockheads / TechNode
“Many Chinese crypto investors are registering overseas company identities to bypass crypto exchange restrictions on Chinese users.”
China sells $4 billion in bonds, despite economic slowdown
China sells $4 billion of dollar bonds, borrowing cheaply once again / WSJ (paywall)
“The four-part deal comprised bonds that mature in three, five, 10 and 30 years.”
IMF claims Evergrande crisis is “contained,” but problems still loom
Evergrande risks to China economy ‘contained,’ IMF official says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Risks to the economy from the meltdown of China Evergrande Group are ‘contained’ for now, according to a senior official with the [IMF].”
Evergrande isn’t China’s only economic worry / NYT (paywall)
“Getting the economy back on track for the long haul requires making aggressive reforms now.”
China property bust undercuts talk of new commodity ‘super cycle’ / FT (paywall)
“Neither current shortages nor the green transition may deliver the sustained high prices that exporters hope for.”
China’s falling home prices cast another shadow over economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s new home prices fall for first time in six years as rules bite / WSJ (paywall)
“Average prices in 70 major cities edged down 0.08% in September from August, the first such month-on-month decline since 2015.”
Bargain hunters risk picking through Evergrande’s soupy mess
Evergrande vultures swoop into moral hazard / Reuters
“It’s reasonable enough for bargain-hunters to be fearful of swooping into a sticky situation. It is up to officials, however, to foster the confidence needed to help recover as much as possible.”
Evergrande share trading halt pushes HKEX suspensions to record $61 billion / FT (paywall)
“The prolonged suspension of Evergrande’s shares has helped push the value of frozen stocks in Hong Kong to a record US$61bn, throwing into stark relief the city’s limited shareholder protections.”
China Evergrande says $2.6 billion stake sale of property services unit falls through / Reuters
Debt is down
China’s debt-to-GDP ratio falls for fourth straight quarter / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The country’s overall leverage ratio, which measures the percentage of debt in households, non-financial enterprises and governments to total GDP, declined to 263.2% in the third quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”
Xi calls for even tighter tech regulation…
Xi eyes innovation, oversight to grow China’s digital economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to support development of key technologies while strengthening regulation of the country’s tech giants as part of his strategy to expand the digital economy.”
Xi calls for smarter regulation of digital economy and highlights its key role in future national development / SCMP (paywall)
Xi calls for tighter regulation of $6 trillion tech sector / Caixin (paywall)
China’s tech crackdown will see ‘more substantial progress’ by year’s end, Beijing vows / SCMP (paywall)
Top financial regulator says China’s internet giants will fix more problems by year end / Caixin (paywall)
…As Tencent takes the first step
Tencent to set up privacy oversight committee, a requirement of China’s personal information law starting next month / SCMP (paywall)
“Tencent is China’s first Big Tech company to announce plans for an independent privacy committee, a requirement of the Personal Information Protection Law.”
Luxury goods and EVs are also in regulatory sights
China should brace for higher luxury goods taxes, CICC Says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s plan to reform its consumption tax system will likely entail a hike in rates on luxury goods and products that use high energy or generate significant pollution, according to analysts at China International Capital Corp.”
New-energy cars to come under tougher safety scrutiny in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Electric cars and other new-energy vehicles will be subject to increased safety checks in China, amid driver concern over issues ranging from battery fires to brake failures.”
Crackdown beneficiaries: Hiring boom for China’s trustbusters
Help wanted: China to hire more trustbusters / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top market watchdog is hiring to expand its antitrust task force as the government steps up scrutiny of anti-competitive practices.”
China’s antitrust agency looks to boost headcount as Beijing amends Anti-Monopoly Law to target internet platforms / SCMP (paywall)
“The antitrust bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation posted online that it is looking for 18 new hires.”
A new law to tackle phone and online fraud
China drafts new law dedicated to fighting phone and online scams that cost victims $42 billion last year / SCMP (paywall)
Supply holdups for the holidays
As Christmas nears, China’s biggest shipper says there’s no end in sight for supply chain crisis / Caixin (paywall)
Investors shake off their crackdown fears
Hong Kong stocks rise fastest in world as crackdown concern ebbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Investors in Hong Kong’s stock market are rapidly losing their fear of President Xi Jinping’s regulatory crackdowns.”
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on track for best month in a year / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are bouncing back from this year’s bruising selloff as investors hunt for bargains in Beijing’s tech shake up.”
Alibaba to rescue China’s chipmaker Tsinghua, but new chip could pose problems
Alibaba emerges on shortlist to rescue chipmaker Tsinghua / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“[The] tech company [is the] sole private-sector candidate to bail out China’s once national champion.”
Alibaba: New chip could end up costing an arm and a leg / FT (paywall)
“U.K. and U.S. links risk exposing [the] Chinese group’s core computer systems to political disputes.”
Jack Ma’s first steps on foreign soil after crackdown woes
Jack Ma makes first trip outside China since running foul of Beijing / FT (paywall)
“Chinese internet billionaire vacations in Spain as shares of his company Alibaba rise 9%.”
Jack Ma goes abroad for first time after Alibaba crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Jack Ma leaves China for the first time since regulatory woes began / WSJ (paywall)
Taiwan exports surge
Taiwan export orders surge to record despite China energy woes / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Global demand for products made by Taiwanese companies defied regional headwinds and predictions of a slowdown as export orders accelerated to a record last month.”
China’s soaring prices probably won’t stoke global inflation
Is China exporting inflation? / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s rising factory prices are adding to growing anxiety about a spike in global inflation, but the impact may be small. For “consumers in developed economies, manufactured items from China make up a small portion of their daily expenses.”
Will rice prices skyrocket next?
Rice set to climb as fertilizer rally drives up farm costs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The massive rally in fertilizers is coming for rice, a staple food for half of the world’s population, with farmers in one of the top exporters bracing for exorbitant prices of crop nutrients in the coming planting season.”
China may step in to tame coal
China coal futures drop on threat of state intervention in energy crisis / FT (paywall)
“Chinese coal prices tumbled on fears of government intervention in the strained energy sector, as Beijing seeks to rein in electricity costs and stem a crisis that has hobbled the country’s economic growth.”
Stunning coal rally halts in China as government issues warnings / Bloomberg (paywall)
China takes the brakes off coal production to tackle power shortage / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing orders more output and price cuts, highlighting the difficulty of balancing carbon goals with energy needs to keep [the] economy humming.”
China’s top planner may intervene in market to tackle ‘irrational’ coal price increases / Caixin (paywall)
China’s power crisis: Beijing draws up plans to increase coal output, lower energy prices as temperatures plunge / SCMP (paywall)
Another news crackdown
China updates official news sources list to tighten information oversight / Reuters
“The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country’s top internet regulator, published an updated list on Wednesday of 1,358 internet news services, stating that information service providers can only reprint news from these sources.”
China’s economy is not about to crash, says leading analyst
The way China runs its economy won’t ever satisfy free-market true believers / NYT (paywall)
Arthur Kroeber writes: “China will never run its economy in a way that pleases free-market purists. But it has come up with a mixed model that works.”
Fast e-cash for fast food
China presses McDonald’s to expand e-currency system before Olympics / FT (paywall)
“China has told McDonald’s to expand a digital renminbi payments system at restaurants across the country before the Beijing Winter Olympics, as the country prepares to launch the world’s first major e-currency.”
Electric vehicles: Xiaomi, Baidu
Xiaomi aims to begin mass production of electric vehicles in 2024 / Caixin (paywall)
Baidu’s highway assisted driving system now available on WM Motor vehicles / TechNode
China secures LNG deals with U.S. Venture Global
China signs huge LNG deals with U.S. supplier Venture Global / Reuters
Oppo, China’s smartphone giant, develops its own chips
China’s Oppo joins race to develop own smartphone chips / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s leading smartphone maker Oppo is developing high-end mobile chips for its premium handsets in a bid to gain control over core components and reduce its reliance on foreign semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm and MediaTek.”
Chinese smartphone giant joins race to make own chips / FT (paywall)
China’s refiners eye Russia, Iran oil
China refiners in buying spree may turn to Russia, Iran oil / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s independent refiners are set for crude buying frenzy as they seek to use import quotas before they expire in less than three months. That’s likely to boost demand for crude that can be delivered quickly, such as Russia’s ESPO oil from the Far East that typically takes less than a week to be shipped.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Oxygen on the Moon?
China is working on a way to extract oxygen from the moon’s surface / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese researchers are working on a way to extract oxygen from lunar soil that they hope will be used to sustain humans on the moon in the future.”
China eyes Paris Agreement loose ends at COP26
China wants Paris Agreement issues to be wrapped up at upcoming U.N. climate summit / Caixin (paywall)
“China wants to wrap up negotiations on key issues in implementing the Paris Agreement at the upcoming U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the country’s top environmental watchdog has said.”
Moon rocks analysis
Chinese, French scientists to work together on lunar rock samples / SCMP (paywall)
“Scientists from China and France will carry out research on soil and rocks a Chinese spacecraft brought back from the moon last year, the latest joint effort to analyse the samples.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
The Party bulks up with new chiefs, more graft probes
Seven provinces get new Communist Party Chiefs ahead of National Congress / Caixin (paywall)
“China has named new party chiefs of seven provinces in the latest political reshuffle of regional leaders, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, following similar appointments in five other provinces.”
Xinjiang official sanctioned by U.S. promoted in China reshuffle / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has promoted a Xinjiang official sanctioned by the U.S. in its biggest personnel reshuffle in years, as President Xi Jinping prepares to kick off a year of politicking inside the ruling Communist Party.”
Ex-central bank official put under graft probe / Caixin (paywall)
“Wang Yonghong, a former director of the technology department at the [PBOC], is under investigation for alleged ‘serious violations of (Communist Party) discipline and laws,’ a standard euphemism for corruption, China’s top graft-buster said Wednesday.”
China’s hypersonic missile isn’t a surprise, but its launch is
If China tested a new orbital weapon, it’s not much of a surprise / NYT (paywall)
“Experts report that similar technologies were developed by Russia and the United States starting more than a half century ago.”
China’s test of hypersonic vehicle is part of a program to rapidly expand strategic and nuclear systems / Washington Post
“China’s demonstration of hypersonic and orbital capabilities, first reported by the Financial Times, was shocking less for the technology, which its military has been developing for years, than for the fact that Beijing decided to test it at all, analysts say.”
China’s bullying is becoming a danger to the world and itself / NYT (paywall)
Thomas L. Friedman writes: “President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has reversed steps in that direction in ways that could pose a real danger to China’s future development and a real danger to the rest of the world.”
Olympics: The torch arrives in Beijing as China sets new school fitness programs
The Olympic torch arrives in Beijing under a cloud of protests and COVID fears. / NYT (paywall)
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls / AP
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: China unveils physical fitness and exercise overhaul for schools ahead of games / SCMP (paywall)
“China is proposing schools run mandatory gym classes and for children to have at least one hour of sports every day, under changes to sports legislation as the county fights rising rates of obesity.”
Who will control Central Asia?
The new Great Game: Central Asia struggles to balance three powers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China, Russia and the U.S. vie for influence in the post-Afghanistan era.”
EU-China grow tense over investments
Piraeus port deal intensifies Greece’s unease over China links / FT (paywall)
“Beijing cements control of key EU infrastructure but locals say they have not seen the investment they expected.”
Chinese envoy calls for Britain to show ‘sincerity’ on investment / SCMP (paywall)
“Britain needs to offer more than lip service and improve the investment environment for Chinese companies, according to Beijing’s ambassador to London.”
North Korea-China trade rebounds
North Korea-China trade hits highest level since start of pandemic / FT (paywall)
“Trade between North Korea and China last month surged to its highest level in more than a year, in a sign that Pyongyang has eased border restrictions as the economy reels from the pandemic and international sanctions.”
Taiwan war games
China wants the world to know it’s ‘not going to get pushed around’ on Taiwan / NBC
Chinese warplanes lead Taiwanese to think about what to do in an attack / WSJ (paywall)
“Residents of the self-ruled island are used to living in the shadow of an authoritarian regime, but rising tensions with China are stoking uncertainty for some.”
Will Beijing sharpen its laws to punish ‘Taiwan separatists’? / SCMP (paywall)
“Cross-strait tensions could spur efforts in Beijing to use legislation to target independence-seeking politicians in Taiwan, according to mainland observers.”
Philippines protests Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines protests China’s ‘provocative acts’ in disputed sea / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Philippines has protested ‘provocative’ actions by Chinese government vessels in the South China Sea, in yet another sign of continuing tensions between the two nations in the disputed waters.”
U.S. still at loggerheads on how to deal with China
Infrastructure battle puts China chip bill on back-burner / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A bipartisan push to make the U.S. more competitive with China and bolster domestic chip production risks falling by the wayside as Congress grapples with a packed year-end agenda in an ever-more-divided Capitol.”
U.S. takes aim at China’s ‘unfair trade practices’ at WTO review / Reuters
“The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies ‘skew the playing field’ against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms.”
Hong Kong: The extradition murder that started it all
Mother of Taiwan slay victim blasts Hong Kong authorities / AP
“The Hong Kong mother whose daughter was killed in Taiwan in 2018 on Wednesday lambasted authorities in the Chinese city for letting the man who confessed to the crime walk free, while Hong Kong blamed self-ruled Taiwan for ‘political manipulation’ in the case.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Misquoting Confucius
Things Confucius never said / Sixth Tone
“Mistaken and misrepresented quotes from China’s most famous philosopher.”
Young Chinese people are reluctant to get married
Are young Chinese falling out of love with marriage? / SCMP (paywall)
“Young Chinese are increasingly reluctant to get married, according to a new survey — a trend that threatens to make the country’s dire demographic prospects even worse.”
Can healthy beverages soothe hectic lives?
Pricy and unpleasant, ‘yangsheng’ drinks are flying off shelves / Sixth Tone
“Young people who want to compensate for their hectic lives are flocking to supposedly healthy beverages.”