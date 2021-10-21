A fallen semiconductor star looks to SOEs and Alibaba for help

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

Another day, another Chinese company falling victim to rampant debt. This time, it’s semiconductor company Tsinghua Unigroup:

  • In an echo of the Evergrande saga, Unigroup’s growth was fueled by risky spending, including rebuffed, billion-dollar bids for U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology and Taiwan’s champion TSMC.
  • By the end, online gambling and Indian-made phones formed its eclectic portfolio. Starting in 2020, it defaulted on several bonds worth billions of yuan, then came bankruptcy.

The context: Unigroup was once a centerpiece of China’s quest for semiconductor dominance, especially after top firm SMIC’s supply chains were choked off by the U.S. A 2019 study found it received more government funding than any chipmaker in the world.

  • Unigroup wants a bailout from one or more white knights to reclaim its former glory. Alibaba made the seven-company shortlist, but it’s the only one that’s not state-owned.
  • It’s unclear how the company will choose its savior, but state-owned enterprises may have a leg up; they’re more likely to be aligned with the government’s chip goals.

However: Unigroup may want to choose a tried-and-true tech titan like Alibaba, whose capitalistic motivations and related chipmaking projects could give it a better shot at success.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

property tax rmb
Business & Technology

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
linkedin china
Business & Technology

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
onesmart-education-logo

Tutoring crackdown: Parents and employees line up outside OneSmart, demand repayment

Chang Che
graveyard in china

No more graveyard loans: Beijing wants everybody to quit bingeing on debt

Matthew Silberman