Access rec links 10/21/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The FT doubles down on its hypersonic weapons report: After the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied an earlier Financial Times report about a hypersonic weapons test in August, the FT now claims that the Chinese military “conducted two hypersonic weapons tests over the summer,” one in July and another in August.
Evergrande loses one lifeline, gains another: With just three days to go before the developer defaults on its first offshore bond, two asset sales that would have raised $4.3 billion have been suspended. However, the beleaguered developer was also “granted a more than three-month extension to a $260-million bond” that had originally been due to mature on October 3, Reuters reports.
Tencent enters the metaverse: While Facebook reinvents itself with a focus on virtual worlds, Tencent’s gaming division is assembling a new studio across four countries to design its own.
Tiger conservation progress: As a result of decades-long environmental degradation related to economic growth, tigers were once nearly extinct in China. However, thanks to rising awareness of environmental protection and fresh efforts by government authorities, the big cats are making a tentative comeback in China’s North, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Is the U.S. pushing China on too many things? Susan Thornton, former acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs, argues in the New York Times that Washington should prioritize “the issues where the United States can realistically make progress with China: trade and investment, climate change measures and limits on dangerous weapons.”
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!