Editor’s note for Thursday, October 21, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
The Chinese government has taken another step to shut the country off from criticism of any kind: “China’s internet watchdog has said articles from Caixin, one of the most prominent and trusted Chinese business publications, can no longer be republished by online news services, in the latest blow to journalism and free speech in the country” reports the Financial Times.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) removed Caixin from a list of more than 1,300 media sources approved for domestic republishing…David Bandurski, co-director of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, said Caixin’s omission “marks the further consolidation of Party controls over news creation and distribution”.
All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall, as Pink Floyd once sang. But the wall is getting rather high now.
I should note that SupChina partners with Caixin on the weekly Caixin-Sinica Business Brief podcast.
Our word of the day is Boston Celtics (波士顿凯尔特人队 bōshìdùn kǎi ěr tè rén duì).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief