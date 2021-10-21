Editor’s note for Thursday, October 21, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

The Chinese government has taken another step to shut the country off from criticism of any kind: “China’s internet watchdog has said articles from Caixin, one of the most prominent and trusted Chinese business publications, can no longer be republished by online news services, in the latest blow to journalism and free speech in the country” reports the Financial Times.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) removed Caixin from a list of more than 1,300 media sources approved for domestic republishing…David Bandurski, co-director of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, said Caixin’s omission “marks the further consolidation of Party controls over news creation and distribution”.

All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall, as Pink Floyd once sang. But the wall is getting rather high now.

I should note that SupChina partners with Caixin on the weekly Caixin-Sinica Business Brief podcast.

Our word of the day is Boston Celtics (波士顿凯尔特人队 bōshìdùn kǎi ěr tè rén duì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

enes kanter free tibet message
Foreign Affairs

Boston Celtics games scrubbed from Chinese internet after player advocates Tibet independence

Lucas Niewenhuis
Pianist Li Yundi kicks off new national concert tour
Society & Culture

China’s ‘Prince of the Piano’ Li Yundi arrested in Beijing for soliciting prostitute

Jiayun Feng
u.s. china trade shipping

The U.S.-China tariff failure of 2019

Kaiser Kuo
Deng Xiaoping visits Japan

Mr. Deng goes to Tokyo

John Darwin Van Fleet
property tax rmb

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
Battle of Liaoluo Bay - Oil painting on canvas, "A Battle between Dutch Ships and Chinese Junks, The Blockade of Amoy, 13 July 1633," by Simon de Vlieger

China’s great pirate, Zheng Zhilong, takes on the Dutch

James Carter