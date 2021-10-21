Links for Thursday, October 21, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
China’s crypto ban can’t stop everything: DeFi is on the rise
In September, China banned the mining, trading, and exchanging of crypto into fiat money. In doing so, Beijing unwittingly caused a kind of creative destruction: As centralized exchanges died, decentralized finance options (DeFi, for short) have risen.
- “Capital always flows in the path of least resistance,” Madao, the CEO of a DeFi startup who declined to disclose his real name, told SupChina. Existing cryptocurrency holders and investors are now turning to DeFi as a way to skirt government rules while betting on China’s blockchain future.
- Just as VPNs are very difficult to curb in practice, regulators won’t be able to enforce the ban on DeFi crypto traders from the user side.
- Many China-based DeFi companies, in an abundance of caution, are already incorporated outside China and do not serve Chinese users, says Madao.
The lesson: DeFi is sort of like China’s Kryptonite. It consists mostly of apps, called protocols, that anonymous coders write for anonymous users to access financial services. In other words, it’s like anyone can build a self-service ATM. That’s hard to regulate.
- “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em”: DeFi might be such a problem for China that it seems to be exploring its own applications. Weirdly, Conflux, a Shanghai-based blockchain startup that issues its own tokens (all ostensibly illegal), is backed by the Shanghai government.
- DeFi founders said they were completely baffled by the partnership. “The only way this could have worked is if Conflux straight-up lied to them,” Madao says.
- Also relevant: China hates crypto, but it loves blockchain, from blockchain cities to NFTs.
A fallen semiconductor star looks to SOEs and Alibaba for help
Another day, another Chinese company falling victim to rampant debt. This time, it’s semiconductor company Tsinghua Unigroup:
- In an echo of the Evergrande saga, Unigroup’s growth was fueled by risky spending, including rebuffed, billion-dollar bids for U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology and Taiwan’s champion TSMC.
- By the end, online gambling and Indian-made phones formed its eclectic portfolio. Starting in 2020, it defaulted on several bonds worth billions of yuan, then came bankruptcy.
The context: Unigroup was once a centerpiece of China’s quest for semiconductor dominance, especially after top firm SMIC’s supply chains were choked off by the U.S. A 2019 study found it received more government funding than any chipmaker in the world.
- Unigroup wants a bailout from one or more white knights to reclaim its former glory. Alibaba made the seven-company shortlist, but it’s the only one that’s not state-owned.
- It’s unclear how the company will choose its savior, but state-owned enterprises may have a leg up; they’re more likely to be aligned with the government’s chip goals.
- However: Unigroup may want to choose a tried-and-true tech titan like Alibaba, whose capitalistic motivations and related chipmaking projects could give it a better shot at success.
Additional business and technology links:
Evergrande’s failed asset sale sends shares spiraling…
Evergrande’s plan to sell property services division collapses / FT (paywall)
“Chinese real estate developer Evergrande said a potential sale of its property services unit had collapsed, deepening the pressure on the group that has just days to avoid an official default on its debt.”
China Evergrande shares fall sharply after $2.6bn asset sale collapses / Guardian
China Evergrande calls off plans to sell key unit for $2.6 billion / WSJ (paywall)
“Developer also says home sales fell steeply since the start of September.”
Evergrande: failed asset sales bring formal default closer / FT (paywall)
“A deeper property slowdown could help margins of other sectors hit by surging raw material prices.”
Evergrande is struggling to sell homes — and its assets / WSJ (paywall)
China Evergrande secures bond extension as property sector turmoil deepens / Reuters
Evergrande shares tumble after sale of services unit collapses / FT (paywall)
… As authorities vow to contain the fallout
China vows to keep property curbs, Evergrande risk seen limited / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s banking regulator vowed to keep its curbs on the nation’s property market, dismissing concerns that the crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group will have any major impact on the credit profile of the sector as a whole.”
Central Bank chief says Evergrande risks are controllable / Caixin (paywall)
IMF says China has policy options to cushion economy’s slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese developer defaults pile up as Evergrande contagion spreads / WSJ (paywall)
China developers rally as regulators’ remarks boost confidence / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese developers led stock gains in Shanghai and Hong Kong after regulators said their funding needs are being met, soothing concerns over policies that have made industry giants like China Evergrande Group suffer.”
More on the property crisis
China property purge hammers weak players while the strong gain / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Companies with the worst balance sheets are getting crushed by a spike in borrowing costs, a phenomenon that’s intensifying this month as bills come due.”
Chinese cities move to support housing market as prices drop / WSJ (paywall)
“In recent weeks, more than a dozen Chinese cities, from northeastern Harbin to southwestern Kunming, have introduced measures to prop up falling prices.”
China’s trouble is now about much more than Evergrande / Bloomberg (paywall)
Letter: Why China’s housing sector often misleads / FT (paywall)
By CY Leung: “While there is oversupply in some cities, extrapolation across China, given its size and diversity, more often than not misleads.”
Digital yuan hits roadblocks
China flooding exposed risks in Beijing’s plan to launch digital currency / WSJ (paywall)
China wants major stores, especially U.S. brands, to accept e-CNY in time for its Winter Olympics — but recent natural disasters causing internet outages have highlighted e-currency’s unreliability.
China tries to mollify private firms, expand digital trade
China is not targeting the private economy with its regulatory crackdown, official says / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s recent crackdown on illegal activities, such as monopoly and ‘disorderly expansion of capital,’ shouldn’t be seen as targeting the private economy, according to a senior official at a Thursday press conference.”
China to pursue digital trade expansion under new five-year plan as cross-border data flow restrictions remain in place / SCMP (paywall)
“China is seeking to step up development of digital trade, a segment that is shaping into an integral part of the economy, amid questions that this effort might be impeded by the country’s restrictions on cross-border data flows.”
China cools off coal with imports from Indonesia, and more on the power crisis
China takes the brakes off coal production to tackle power shortage / WSJ (paywall)
China power crisis boosts coal imports from Indonesia to record / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Indonesia is now overwhelmingly China’s biggest overseas supplier of coal, with shipments hitting a record last month after Beijing loosened curbs on imports to tackle its power crisis.”
How one Australian coal giant turned China’s ban into a win / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.”
China’s Guangdong scraps fixed power prices for industrial users / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s southern province of Guangdong […] is eliminating government-fixed electricity prices for industrial and commercial users, according to a document seen by Bloomberg issued by a local planning agency.”
ByteDance: IPO likely postponed, top investor weighs $500 million stake sale
ByteDance IPO likely delayed to late 2022 and beyond amid regulatory uncertainties in China, sources say / SCMP (paywall)
Top ByteDance investor to weigh $500 million stake sale / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong gets the green light
Huarong wins approval to sell bonds, assets to replenish capital / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Huarong’s shareholders approved a plan to sell assets and raise capital at its long-delayed annual general meeting, two months after the financial giant unveiled a state-led rescue package that ended speculation over its fate.”
Huawei: U.S. lobbying, Shenzhen land, “MatePod” trademark
Huawei’s U.S. lobbying spree grows as restrictions remain / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shenzhen gives Huawei sweet deal on plot of industrial land / Caixin (paywall)
Apple fails to block Huawei’s MatePod trademark for AirPods rivals in China because they will ‘not cause confusion’ / SCMP (paywall)
Tesla rakes in $1.6 billion as it eyes cheaper batteries
Tesla’s quarterly profit nearly quintuples to $1.6 billion as car sales surge. / NYT (paywall)
“Tesla made $1.6 billion in the three months ending in September, the second quarter in a row that its profit has exceeded the billion-dollar mark.”
Tesla posts record quarterly earnings on supply-chain resilience / WSJ (paywall)
Tesla breaks earnings record as China boosts production and demand / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Tesla shifting to cheaper battery chemistry tried in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla looks to pave the way for Chinese battery makers to come to U.S. / Reuters
“Tesla wants to shift to a less expensive battery for its electric vehicles but first needs to figure out how to overcome political tensions to get a Chinese partner to build the iron-based batteries near its U.S. factories.”
Tesla made a smart bet in China. it’s paying off / Bloomberg (paywall)
By Anjani Trivedi: “Elon Musk’s strategy of using a less expensive, more practical battery is now being rolled out globally. Getting more cars on the road faster ultimately will win the EV race.”
Are China’s crypto traders going to DeFi?
Chinese investors flock to the ‘wild west in crypto’ / FT (paywall)
“Beijing’s prohibition on digital currencies pushes traders to DeFi.”
DeFi is a reminder of the risks of unfettered financial engineering / FT (paywall)
By Eswar Prasad: “DeFi even makes it possible to sidestep government oversight and regulation. In China, for instance, a national ban on investing in cryptocurrency is pushing traders towards DeFi.”
U.S.-China trade leaves much to be desired
China meets only half of U.S. trade deal target as talks restart / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s goods imports from the U.S. have only reached about 53% of the $200 billion worth of additional products and services it promised to buy under the trade deal signed last year, far behind its purchasing target.”
U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalize further / Reuters
“The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies ‘skew the playing field’ against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms.”
Wall Streeters get comfortable with China
Wall Street giants turning into China stock bulls / Bloomberg (paywall)
“BlackRock Inc. and UBS Group AG have turned positive on China’s beaten-down equities, citing investors’ growing comfort with Beijing’s crackdown and an improving earnings outlook.”
Hong Kong’s bid to become a global tax haven
In Depth: Hong Kong’s strategy to break Cayman Islands’ stranglehold on offshore funds / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s efforts to lure private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds away from offshore tax havens such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands could get a significant boost in November when two new local laws go into effect.”
“The legislation will allow funds registered elsewhere to relocate their registration and operations to Hong Kong.”
China urges better quality for NEV makers
China pushes NEV-makers to take stronger ownership over quality problems / Caixin (paywall)
Will Didi IPO in Hong Kong?
Chinese regulators nudge Didi toward Hong Kong listing / WSJ (paywall)
“The ride-hailing giant and two other New York-listed tech companies are said to be advised to sell shares in Hong Kong as cybersecurity probe nears finish.”
Indebted Baoneng sells a grab bag of assets
Baoneng slaps ‘for sale’ sign on assets to raise $15.6 billion / Caixin (paywall)
Hermes sees “no impact” from China’s prosperity crackdown
Birkin bag maker Hermes shrugs off China slowdown, sales beat forecasts / Reuters
BP signs pipeline deal with Shenzhen Gas
BP signs 10-year pipeline gas deal with China’s Shenzhen Gas / Reuters
China Post, Singapore’s GLP partner up
China Post, Singapore’s GLP seek $3 billion to boost logistics infrastructure / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Building blast in Dalian, northeastern China
China blast: death toll rises to 4 as residents seek refuge for the night / SCMP (paywall)
At least 3 killed, more than 30 injured in gas explosion in northeast China / CNN
Report: Gas explosion in Chinese apartment building kills 8 / AP
See images from Caixin here.
Updated plans for wetlands and new national parks
New draft of wetlands protection law offers role to China’s grassroots governments / Caixin (paywall)
“A revised draft of China’s first law to specifically protect the country’s vast wetlands, which gives grassroots authorities a role in conserving wetlands, has been filed with the top legislative authority.”
After Xi unveils China’s first 5 national parks, goals set for nationwide network / SCMP (paywall)
“Plans have now been unveiled to take the ecological protection push further, by expanding the national parks network countrywide.”
Hong Kong lets overseas doctors practice without local license exam
Hong Kong ditches local licensing exam to tackle doctor shortage / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a law that allows overseas-trained doctors to practise in the Chinese-ruled city without taking a local licensing exam to ease a medical staff shortage, raising concerns over future healthcare standards.”
Limited lockdowns in northern China as 13 new COVID cases reported
Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Caixin under pressure
Beijing targets top financial news outlet Caixin in media crackdown / FT (paywall)
“China’s internet watchdog has said articles from Caixin, one of the most prominent and trusted Chinese business publications, can no longer be republished by online news services, in the latest blow to journalism and free speech in the country…[but] People close to the company played down the impact of the CAC list, noting that the company already relies on a subscription model and paid licensing.”
China cuts Caixin from approved media, curbing influence / Bloomberg (paywall)
China updates official news sources list, excludes high-profile Caixin / Reuters
China amplifies state media, muzzles private voices in news list / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
U.K. and EU press China over Taiwan
Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan / Reuters
“Britain’s defense minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defense zone were dangerous and could spark conflict.”
EU lawmakers push for closer ties with Taiwan, drawing Chinese anger / Reuters
“The European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg, with a majority of 580 to 26 votes, backed the non-binding resolution requesting the bloc’s executive European Commission ‘urgently begin an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a bilateral investment agreement’” with Taiwan. “The lawmakers also demanded the bloc’s trade office in Taipei to be renamed the European Union office in Taiwan.”
China angered by Taiwan foreign minister’s Eastern Europe trip / Reuters
“China expressed anger on Thursday after Taiwan announced Foreign Minister Joseph Wu would visit Slovakia next week on a rare trip to Europe that will also include a trip to the neighbouring Czech Republic and a virtual address to a forum in Rome.”
Biden’s China ambassador nominee at Senate confirmation hearing
Burns calls for a mix of competition and cooperation with China. / NYT (paywall)
“R. Nicholas Burns, President Biden’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to China, told a Senate panel on Wednesday that if he was confirmed he would help Mr. Biden pursue a strategy of competition and cooperation with a rising Beijing, which he called ‘the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.’”
U.S. China ambassador nominee Burns takes tough line on dealings with Beijing / Reuters
Ambassador pick emphasizes US strengths in countering China / AP
Biden’s pick for China envoy draws sharp lines with Beijing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Joe Biden’s pick to be ambassador to China drew sharp lines with Beijing over its ‘aggressive’ actions in the Indo-Pacific but said ‘American strength’ gives the U.S. key advantages in the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.”
Biden ambassador nominees to China, Japan stress need for allies / WSJ (paywall)
“Nicholas Burns and Rahm Emanuel emphasized the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region at a Senate hearing.”
Zambia’s big China debt
Zambia’s biggest creditors range from China to a local furniture seller / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Zambia published a full list of its 44 external creditors that shows the central government owes Chinese lenders more than one-third of its total $13.4 billion of foreign-currency debt stock.”
We now know more about Zambia’s debt… and it’s not good / China-Africa Project
Hong Kong: U.S. speaks on “erosion of freedoms,” lays out “safe haven” scheme for fleeing citizens
On the continued erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong / U.S. Department of State
“The United States remains seriously concerned at the continued erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including political participation, in Hong Kong.”
Details of ‘safe haven’ programme for Hongkongers in the U.S. are released / SCMP (paywall)
“Eligibility will be extended to holders of both Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and British National (Overseas) passports.”
U.S. investigates oceanographer, aviation case over China ties
FBI secretly investigating respected U.S. oceanographer’s China ties / RFA
“According to the court order, Smith, along with several unnamed colleagues, is the subject of a federal investigation into alleged theft of trade secrets, false statements and wire fraud stemming from their involvement in China’s now-mothballed Thousand Talents Program, which sought to attract foreign scientists to work in Chinese universities.”
Federal trial underway in aviation espionage case / AP
“The government alleges that beginning in December 2013, Yanjun Xu recruited experts who worked at aviation companies, including GE Aviation in Cincinnati. They say Xu and others would pay stipends for the experts to travel to China under the guise of delivering a university presentation.”
The patriarchy is alive and well in Chinese schools
As Chinese women seek to crack male professions, schools stand in the way / NYT (paywall)
“In China, some academic programs accept only men or cap the number of female applicants, who often must test higher than their male counterparts.”
Xi continues working from home
Xi Jinping hasn’t left China in 21 months, keeping diplomacy virtual / WSJ (paywall)
“[The] Chinese leader, his world travels interrupted by pandemic, is expected to remain a face on a screen at global summits.”
More outcry in the South China Sea
Malaysia, Philippines bemoan Chinese presence in disputed sea / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Malaysia and the Philippines on Wednesday decried continued incursions by Chinese vessels in areas of the South China Sea they claim as their own in yet another sign of continuing tensions in the disputed waters.”
More politicking over AUKUS
If the U.S. and EU were divided on China, AUKUS ‘betrayal’ just dug the trenches deeper / SCMP (paywall)
“‘Humiliating’ news of the 3-way security deal showed the European Union [that] the U.S. was ready to risk old alliances to ‘get at’ China.”
Controversy over AUKUS pact overhyped, says U.K. armed forces minister / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Have tiger parents been tamed?
Where have China’s ‘tiger’ parents gone? / Sixth Tone
“Chinese parenting norms have become much less discipline-focused in recent decades, but an increased focus on raising good, well-adjusted kids sometimes clashes with the reality of life in a highly competitive society.”
Billion-dollar sales for a big influencer
China’s ‘lipstick brother’ livestream has record $2 billion day / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Li Jiaqi, a top livestream salesman widely known as the ‘lipstick brother,’ sold $1.9 billion in goods on the first day of Alibaba’s annual shopping festival, as the country’s consumers splash out despite an economic slowdown.”
The North Korean who escaped from a Chinese prison
Chinese police offer US$23,000 reward for North Korean prison escapee / SCMP (paywall)
“Prison authorities in China’s northeastern city of Jilin have offered a 150,000 yuan (US$23,300) reward for the capture of a North Korean convict who broke out of jail on Monday night, according to a now-deleted notice by Jilin police.”
Instagrammable sports cars
China’s latest tourist craze: Bright pink convertibles / Sixth Tone
“In China’s vacation hotspots, a new fashion for ‘grammable’ rental cars is flooding streets with colorful sports cars — and fueling safety concerns.”