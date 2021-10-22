11.22.21 What else we’re reading
- Caixin loses government approval: Pne of China’s most prominent business publications can no longer be republished across the internet after the government removed it from an approved list.
- Real estate fallout continues: Local governments are struggling to decide which developments to fund; rising concerns about rampant debt have left them more concerned than usual about the profitability of their investments.
- ByteDance news roundup: The good: the company is deepening investment in semiconductors. The bad: its IPO is likely delayed until late 2022, and in the meantime, one of its top investors wants to offload $500 million in shares.
- Tutoring company gets creative: Amid Beijing’s tutoring crackdown, education company Yuanfudao is pursuing an unexpected pivot: it’s producing down jackets like the kind Canada Goose sells.