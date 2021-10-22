Battery titan CATL is central to Tesla’s latest move

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

Tesla is shifting gears on its battery technology its entry-level cars use, using CATL’s specialty lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) formulation rather than a standard nickel-cobalt battery.

  • Using LFP beyond just Model 3s made in China, Elon Musk is aiming to control costs — cobalt is up 70% this year, with nickel up 20% — and use batteries less likely to spontaneously combust.
  • That’s where CATL comes in. The company has ambitions for complete vertical integration of the battery-making process; its market dominance and LFP innovations mean it’s better positioned than any company to win most of Tesla’s business.

However: U.S.-China tensions could get in the way. China is the place where 95% of LFP batteries are made, which would change if Tesla’s plan succeeds:

  • It wants key components made where the cars are. That means a battery factory near its U.S. car factories, whether run by CATL or someone else.
  • But CATL is iffy on building a U.S. facility as long as political tensions remain, informed sources have said.

Also relevant: Tesla’s planned shift to a stabler, safer battery comes at an opportune time: the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said this week it will require EV and other so-called new energy vehicle makers to address battery fires and other mechanical defects.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

property tax rmb
Business & Technology

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
linkedin china
Business & Technology

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn
onesmart-education-logo

Tutoring crackdown: Parents and employees line up outside OneSmart, demand repayment

Chang Che
graveyard in china

No more graveyard loans: Beijing wants everybody to quit bingeing on debt

Matthew Silberman