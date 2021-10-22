Influencers on steroids: Live-streaming salespeople are the future of social media
Looking to make money from product recommendations and peer pressure, social media platforms from Twitter to Douyin are gradually reshaping their platforms around shopping. Taobao’s live-streamed Singles’ Day shopping event this week offered eye-opening proof that it works:
- Star salesman Lǐ Jiāqí 李佳琦 sold $1.7 billion in products in just four hours, as people rushed to treat themselves weeks ahead of the November 11 consumption festival.
- Li has the process down to a science, along with second-place streamer Viya. He talked up 252 products, or one every 57 seconds; Viya got to 341 by introducing something new every 42 seconds.
The context: Live-streamed shopping events are a recent phenomenon that exploded in 2018:
- 55,000 of the 58,000 Chinese companies engaged in the business were born after 2016.
- They’ve grown incredibly fast since: over 200 million viewers tuned into this week’s Taobao stream.
Why it matters: If you won’t buy from Li Jiaqi, there’s a good chance you’d buy from someone you know. Imagine the profit potential if both platforms and amateur streamers could replicate just a fraction of Li’s magic: that’s an opportunity commerce-curious companies are unlikely to pass up.