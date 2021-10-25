10.25.21 What else we’re reading
- Don’t believe the reviews: China’s state mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, ran an investigative piece today on the problem of fake reviews. It isolates third party firms who sell “good reviews” to restaurants.
- Luckin’ Coffee lives: After being delisted by the Nasdaq for faking sales, the “Chinese Starbucks” shrunk its first-half losses by 86% this year and doubled its revenues
- Evergrande lives, too: The embattled property developer paid an $83 million bond coupon to give it at least another week to address a debt crisis that has rattled investor confidence.
- Security platform secures funding: Authing, an identity management platform, raised $23 million in a Series A led by Tiger Global Fund.