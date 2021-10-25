Editor’s note for Monday, October 25, 2021

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Beijing continues to reshape its education sector, especially tutoring; John Oliver highlights Taiwan's strange and awkward international position; the AP reports on Chinese squid fishing vessels near South America.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note for Access newsletter

My thoughts today:

China’s reshaping of the education industrial complex continues: Beijing has passed an education law “that seeks to cut the ‘twin pressures’ of homework and off-site tutoring in core subject.” Meanwhile, companies are falling into line: Online education group Koolearn Technology, a subsidiary of pioneering education firm New Oriental, said today “that they will stop offering subject-based off-campus training services for students of K-9.”

Today is the 50th anniversary of Resolution 2758, the United Nations decision to recognize the government of the People’s Republic of China as “the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations.” Last night, current affairs comedian John Oliver did a segment on Taiwan’s strange and awkward position in the international community that’s well worth watching.

​​The magnitude of this [is] mind-boggling” said Parsifal D’Sola, China research director at the Fundación Andrés Bello in Bogotá. “Read this before your next bite of calamari,” said Joshua Goodman of the Associated Press. They’re talking about Goodman’s investigative piece for which he tracked Chinese vessels fishing squid off both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of South America.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is average yet confident men 普信男 pǔ xìn nán.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

