Rec links Access 10/25/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
“Working guidance” for carbon neutrality: The CCP Central Committee and State Council jointly released a document (in Chinese) on October 24 that, Caixin reports, “contains general directions, timelines and measures for sectors including industry, energy, transportation, construction, carbon sinking, legislation and financial markets.” A central target of the guidance is to upgrade China to at least 80% non-fossil-fuel energy by 2060, up from about 16% currently.
Why is China now taking climate change seriously? For the Carbon Brief, veteran journalist Jianqiang Liu has written the guide “Nine key moments that changed China’s mind about climate change.”
Luckin Coffee lives: After being delisted by the Nasdaq for faking sales, the “Chinese Starbucks” shrunk its first-half losses by 86% this year and doubled its revenues.
Evergrande lives, too: The embattled property developer paid an $83 million bond coupon to give it at least another week to address a debt crisis that has rattled investor confidence.
Another celeb renounces foreign citizenship: Per the Straits Times, actress Gǒng Lì 鞏俐 is “said to be giving up Singapore citizenship, after reportedly being blacklisted by the Chinese government for holding a foreign passport.” She would not be the first — see last month on SupChina, Hong Kong celebs renounce foreign citizenship amid China’s fan culture crackdown, patriotism push.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!