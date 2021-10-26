10.26.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman

Real estate developer Modern Land has defaulted on a $250 million bond, joining a list of troubled companies.

  • Tesla expands in China: The carmaker has chosen Shanghai for its first-ever overseas R&D center, along with a data center.
  • Insurers discouraged from risk-taking: U.S.-listed Waterdrop is among the companies targeted by Beijing’s latest crackdown, which limits online insurers’ ability to run up debt.
  • Quarterly earnings looking gloomy: Only raw materials suppliers were spared a rough Q3, with manufacturing, consumer, property, and energy sectors down big.
  • Yet another tech unicorn: Enterprise software is the new big thing in Chinese venture capital. Tezign’s platform matching creatives with companies looking for marketing and design help just earned it unicorn status.

