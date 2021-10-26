Rec links 10/26/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Tesla expands in China: The carmaker, which just became the fifth company to ever reach a $1 trillion valuation, has chosen Shanghai for its first-ever overseas R&D center, along with a data center.
Climate summit “expectations are dim”: The Washington Post has a report on the lead-up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which will start on October 31, and the critical role that the U.S.-China relationship plays in such meetings. John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, “has repeatedly pushed for direct diplomacy between Biden and Xi, believing that an improved bilateral relationship can produce better outcomes in Scotland…[but] White House aides, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan, are more skeptical that the United States alone can coax China into reducing emissions.”
“China Baowu, the world’s top steelmaker, put more CO2 into the atmosphere last year than Pakistan”: Bloomberg worked with CREA, a Finland-based environmental research group, to better understand “some of the largest emitters in China’s most-polluting sectors.” The resulting article also analyzes the path to carbon neutrality for six major sectors: power supply, steel, construction, petrochemical, transportation, and agriculture.
Who is China’s “authoritative person” on the economy? Bloomberg reports on a Xinhua commentary (in Chinese), published yesterday under the title of “Ten Questions on the Economy,” which cites an unnamed official only identified as “authoritative person” (权威人士). Unsurprisingly, the commentary “downplayed growth risks” and reiterated Beijing’s inclination to “not to flood the economy with stimulus while cutting a reliance on property and debt.” More interesting is who the mystery person is — Bloomberg says that the last time an economic official was identified in this way, it was widely believed to be Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤.
Social credit is one of the “most misunderstood” things about China, writes Viola Zhou for Vice. On the English-language internet, memes abound of points gained or lost based on jokes or offhand remarks about the Chinese government. But, as Zhou reports, the “primary function of the social credit system is to ensure regulatory compliance of companies and business executives,” and most systems “do not involve actual scores.”
