10.27.21 What else we’re reading
- Self-driving company hits the road: China’s first 5G-enabled, on-demand, driverless bus has been launched by ByteDance-backed QCraft.
- Evergrande’s Hui must pay: Chinese officials have demanded the company’s billionaire founder, Hui Ka Yan, use his personal fortune to help pay off its $300 billion in debt.
- Ride-hailer bags huge Series A: Alibaba– and Tencent-backed T3, a rising Didi competitor, just raised $1.2 billion in the largest haul of any ride-hailing company since 2018.
- Shanghai holds a blockchain expo: The 2021 Shanghai Blockchain International Week, one of China’s largest blockchain events, was held this week near the Bund. Topics include blockchain applications in rural revitalization and the metaverse.