Contagion watch: Evergrande treads water while Modern Land sinks
Last month, Evergrande’s latest liquidity crisis raised alarm bells worldwide. Then, the highly indebted conglomerate managed to grab several lifelines, including:
- Negotiating a “resolution” on a $35.9 million payment.
- Gliding into a 30-day grace period for one $83.5 million bill and securing an extension of over three months to a $260-million bond.
- Paying off an $83 million bond held by international investors.
However: Despite the IMF saying Evergrande’s risks are “contained,” that could change quickly if the company defaults on one of its many upcoming bonds. In the meantime, the risks have already spread:
- Yesterday, Modern Land failed to pay “the principal [and] interest on a $250 million bond,” Bloomberg reported.
- That puts it on the growing list of troubled developers, including Sinic, China Properties Group, and Fantasia Holdings.
- Developers have defaulted on $3 billion total in payments this year, which is one-third of all missed offshore payments by Chinese borrowers.
