Contagion watch: Evergrande treads water while Modern Land sinks

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

Last month, Evergrande’s latest liquidity crisis raised alarm bells worldwide. Then, the highly indebted conglomerate managed to grab several lifelines, including:

However: Despite the IMF saying Evergrande’s risks are “contained,” that could change quickly if the company defaults on one of its many upcoming bonds. In the meantime, the risks have already spread:

Further reading: For a refresher on Evergrande’s backstory and the importance of debt-fueled real estate growth to China’s economy, head to our website to read The fall of the Evergrande boss and The end of China’s runaway growth.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

evergrande
Business & Technology

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis
xi jinping property tax
Business & Technology

In flex of political muscle, Xi pushes through controversial property tax

Matthew Silberman
property tax rmb

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
linkedin china

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che
chinese programmers

A shared spreadsheet reveals working hours at China’s biggest internet companies

Jeremy Goldkorn