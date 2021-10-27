Editor’s note for Wednesday, October 27, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Two things to note, aside from the news below:
State-owned nationalist tabloid Global Times wants you to know that if you help make sure Chinese executives are not arrested in Canada, you’ll do well. One “expert” cited by that newspaper said:
On the one hand, HSBC’s mainland and Hong Kong customers who used to harbor negative feelings against HSBC because of the Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 case might find their anger had eased. On the other hand, third-party clients who were suspicious about HSBC’s handling of client information had their doubts alleviated, after seeing that the Meng Wanzhou case has been resolved.
“To bolster their influence in Israel, Chinese players have leveraged local Hebrew language media to calibrate their messages for Israeli audiences,” says Roie Yellinek.
Upcoming events:
- October 27: China’s future role in the world of crypto.
- November 4: How Xi Jinping is remaking Chinese education.
Our word of the day is Tajikistan (塔吉克斯坦 tǎ jí kè sī tǎn).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief