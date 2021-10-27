Editor’s note for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn
editor's note for Access newsletter

My thoughts today:

Two things to note, aside from the news below:

State-owned nationalist tabloid Global Times wants you to know that if you help make sure Chinese executives are not arrested in Canada, you’ll do well. One “expert” cited by that newspaper said:

On the one hand, HSBC’s mainland and Hong Kong customers who used to harbor negative feelings against HSBC because of the Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 case might find their anger had eased. On the other hand, third-party clients who were suspicious about HSBC’s handling of client information had their doubts alleviated, after seeing that the Meng Wanzhou case has been resolved.

“To bolster their influence in Israel, Chinese players have leveraged local Hebrew language media to calibrate their messages for Israeli audiences,” says Roie Yellinek.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is Tajikistan (塔吉克斯坦 tǎ jí kè sī tǎn).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

tajikistan mountains
Foreign Affairs

China to build new military base in Tajikistan

Jeremy Goldkorn
DeFi
Business & Technology

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che

Treason in the early Qing — and the curious consequences

James Carter
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis
gym class

Xi Jinping wants a nation of fit children, and schools are going all out to hire gym teachers

Jiayun Feng
covid qr code check china

China faces another COVID-19 spike, begins child vaccine rollout

Lucas Niewenhuis