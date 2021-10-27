Links for Wednesday, October 27, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Coveted by U.S. suitors, battery maker BYD raises prices
U.S.-listed BYD, whose car-making division is backed by Warren Buffett, won’t let expensive raw materials drain its profits:
- Material costs are up 200% and 150% for necessary lithium-cobalt compounds and electrolytes, respectively. BYD is increasing prices by 20% to compensate.
- Meanwhile, the company is rumored to be Tesla’s preferred supplier for U.S.-made cars, since it already has its own U.S. factory.
- But it reportedly turned down Apple’s request to build a factory and development team devoted to its long-awaited electric car.
- Other companies are doing well, too: CATL is also going to make batteries for new Tesla models, and profits are up 506.99% and 807.42% year-over-year (!) at battery ingredient suppliers Ganfeng Lithium and Hunan Changyuan Lico, respectively.
- A company whose name literally means “God-Given Materials” (天赐材料) is reinvesting its profits, up 273%, in $2.4 billion worth of materials production and battery recycling projects.
Additional business and technology links:
Founder of bottled water giant tops China’s rich list
Hurun China Rich List 2021 / Hurun
Bottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China’s biggest earners / Reuters
Bottled water magnate Zhong Shanshan tops Hurun China Rich List with US$60.6 billion as mainland property tycoons drop out of top 10 for first time / SCMP (paywall)
Is Hong Kong still golden?
Hong Kong/HKEX: Uncertain position in the eyes of Beijing weighs on listings / FT (paywall)
“Status as both a listing destination and finance hub is at the mercy of China.”
HKEX suffers profit decline as China crackdown roils market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s stock exchange reported its second consecutive quarterly profit decline against a backdrop of a widening crackdown by China on a broad range of sectors that roiled markets and triggered delays of major initial public offerings.”
Apple fights internal battle over transparency on forced labor
Apple fights shareholder call for more transparency on forced labor / FT (paywall)
“Apple is fighting to prevent shareholder votes calling for more transparency about the use of forced labor in its supply chain and about how it decides which apps to delete from its App Store.”
Capitalizing on China’s virtual idols
Is China’s virtual idol boom a marketing trend with staying power? / TechNode
“Xiaohongshu is among a slew of Chinese tech firms scrambling to capitalize on China’s virtual idols boom of the past two years.”
China tells developers to pay international debts
China urges property developers to pay international debts / FT (paywall)
“China’s economic planning agency encouraged the country’s companies to repay their international debts days ahead of another payment deadline for property developer Evergrande after it narrowly avoided a default last week.”
China’s property developers told to pay their international debts on time / Caixin (paywall)
China urges builders to pay debts after default hurt trust / Bloomberg (paywall)
Plastic surgery crackdown
Market watchdog reveals how and why it punished bad beauty clinics / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s market watchdog fined beauty clinics 3.55 million yuan ($556,387) for a variety of dishonest or dangerous practices in the first nine months of 2021, as the booming industry came under new regulatory pressure.”
Foreign investors waffle on China
China tech stocks rebound on hopes peak regulatory risk has passed / FT (paywall)
“Chinese tech stocks are turning higher, a year after Beijing kicked off a crackdown on the sector by blocking the record $37 billion initial public offering of Jack Ma’s Ant Group.”
China tech stocks slump as tensions with U.S. spook investors / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.”
Wall Street doubles down on China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
By Lionel Barber: “Financial ties continue to grow despite political tensions.”
The risks and rewards of playing chicken with China / WSJ (paywall)
“China has ways to confound speculators betting on Evergrande contagion — thanks to a broader, murkier regulatory toolkit than most foreign investors know.”
Celebrity fund manager splurges on Hong Kong stocks
Star China fund manager targets comeback with Tencent bet / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Chinese celebrity fund manager has gone on a shopping spree for Hong Kong’s battered shares, switching out a large chunk of mainland stocks after gaining investor approval last month to invest in the region.”
Regional inequality in Beijing’s debt crackdown
Two wealthy Chinese regions vow to wipe out implicit government debt / Caixin (paywall)
“Two of China’s wealthiest regions have vowed to eliminate off-balance-sheet government debt, as policymakers continue their years-long campaign to clean up local government borrowing.”
Shanghai starts trial to clear hidden debt as China cuts risks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s regional hinterland suffers as Beijing reins in debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The economic gap between China’s less-developed western region and the wealthier eastern parts of the nation widened in the third quarter as Beijing’s crackdown on property and local government debt weighed on growth.”
Power crisis: Coal crunch hits copper, fuel firms ration diesel, demand boom for wind turbines
China plans to cap key coal price to ease an energy crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China plans to limit the price miners sell thermal coal for as it seeks to ease a power crunch that’s prompted electricity rationing and even caused a blackout in a major city last month.”
China copper giant cuts output as power squeeze hits acid sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
China gas stations ration diesel adding to supply chain squeeze / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s wind giant sees demand boom resuming after 2021 blip / Bloomberg (paywall)
Taiwan’s chip giant won’t hand over client info to the U.S.
Top chipmaker TSMC rebuffs U.S. request for supply chain information / Caixin (paywall)
“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that it will not hand over ‘confidential client information’ to the U.S. government, in a latest response to Washington’s request for chip firms to share their supply chain data amid a global semiconductor shortage.”
No hot pot in a pandemic as firm posts $4 billion loss
China COVID spike wipes $4 billion off hot pot firm this week / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A top Chinese hot pot chain has seen $4 billion in its market value evaporate in just three days, as the government’s escalating curbs to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases take a toll.”
PAX, a Chinese payment systems firm, plunges after FBI raid
Shares of Chinese payment systems company plunge after FBI raid / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Shares of PAX Global Technology plunged 43.3% in Hong Kong on Wednesday before going into a trading halt amid media reports of a law enforcement raid on a Florida warehouse belonging to the Chinese payment terminal maker.”
Fosun takes majority stake in biotech firm to rival Pfizer
China’s Fosun will take on Pfizer with pneumococcal vaccine bet / Bloomberg (paywall)
Ride-hailing rivals pounce on Didi misfortune
China ride-hailer T3 raises $1.2 billion as rivals pounce on Didi’s woes / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“2-year-old startup joins race to snag market share from embattled company.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Winter air pollution begins
China suffers first widespread air pollution of the season / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central and eastern regions suffered widespread air pollution for the first time since the start of fall, a state-run environmental research center has reported, noting that emissions in some areas remain at a high level.”
COVID origins hunt
WHO set to finalize Sago team for COVID-19 origins search after public comments / SCMP (paywall)
“The 26 experts, announced by the WHO earlier this month, were nominated to join a new permanent body known as the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, or Sago, tasked with guiding research into the origins of this and future outbreaks and building a framework for how such investigations should be run.”
Solar space power
Space solar power may solve key renewables challenge / Oxford Analytica
“Governments in Beijing, London, Tokyo and Washington are exploring the potential of space-based solar power (SBSP).”
China’s COVID outbreak hits record highs
China’s Delta outbreak reaches record daily high with 50 cases, most in Inner Mongolia / SCMP (paywall)
COVID infections in Beijing at highest level in eight months / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s capital is experiencing its worst Covid outbreak in more than eight months, fueled by tourists returning from northern provinces where the fall colors were in full bloom.”
Countries are reopening borders. But China isn’t ready to live with the coronavirus. / Washington Post (paywall)
Youths take to vaping
China’s youth increasingly taking up vaping of e-cigarettes, despite health warnings and ban on sale to minors / SCMP (paywall)
“Despite an online sale ban two years ago, these smokeless devices are still easily accessible and contributing to a worrying trend in adolescent vaping, recent studies showed.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Is China’s hypersonic weapon test a “Sputnik moment”?
China’s hypersonic weapon test close to ‘Sputnik moment’, says U.S. general / FT (paywall)
“The U.S. military’s top officer has confirmed that China recently tested an advanced hypersonic weapon, calling it a ‘very significant’ development to which Washington was giving close attention.”
U.S. Gen. Mark Milley likens China’s hypersonic weapon test to ‘Sputnik moment’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Top US general: China missile test ‘very close’ to Sputnik moment / Al Jazeera
A nuclear arms race is unavoidable without serious intervention / FT (paywall)
Laura Grego writes: “China, the U.S. and Russia are each investing in highly effective missiles and defense systems.”
China tops EU’s breached trade deals
EU complains over breaches of almost all its trade deals / FT (paywall)
“In total, the EU found 462 barriers among the 67 countries at the end of 2020. China had the largest number with 40, followed by Russia, Indonesia and the U.S.”
“It is also planning legal instruments to regulate trade. One will tackle distortions caused by state subsidies, aimed particularly at China […].”
China condemns Tibetan flag posters outside embassy in Denmark
China condemns posters of Tibetan flag outside its embassy in Denmark / Reuters
“China condemned on Wednesday the placing of election posters depicting the Tibetan flag outside its embassy in Denmark as a deliberate attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”
U.S., Japan tighten up on tech leaks to China
U.S. and Japan clamp down on tech leakage to China / FT (paywall)
“Japan and the U.S. are ramping up security over intellectual property access for foreigners — in moves seen as being aimed largely at China, according to an exclusive in Nikkei Asia and an article in the FT.”
U.S. ban on China telecom signals broad concern over Beijing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies.”
U.S. bans China telecom over national security concerns / WSJ (paywall)
Washington orders Chinese phone carrier out of U.S. market / AP
Washington can’t decide what to do about China
Analysis: Pentagon has a Pacific posture predicament / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“One reason the review has not concluded could be because the Biden administration cannot decide on how to deter China.”
DOJ curbs Trump-era zeal for China spy probes as cases sputter / Bloomberg (paywall)
The Trump-era “China Initiative” produced cases that fell short. Now, the DOJ plans to move cautiously forward with “no excuse for this kind of discrimination.”
China rebukes Czech, U.S. support to Taiwan
Taiwan dispute escalates as China slams Czechs for hosting envoy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tensions between China and one of its sharpest adversaries in the European Union deepened when legislators from the Czech Republic welcomed Taiwan’s foreign minister with a pledge to support the island’s inclusion in the international community.”
China warns U.S. support for Taiwan poses ‘huge risks’ to ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China condemned the U.S.’s latest overture toward Taiwan, warning that ties between the two countries faced ‘huge risks’ just weeks after Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed to hold a video summit.”
Spat escalates after Blinken calls for U.N. support of Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. calls on U.N. member states to support Taiwan participation / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
U.S., China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew / AP
Taiwan has no right to join U.N., China says, as U.S. ratchets up tensions / Guardian
U.S. has few good options if China seizes islands close to Taiwan, war game concludes / CNN
China woos ASEAN as Biden courts Southeast Asia
China courts Vietnam and Malaysia for support on CPTPP bid / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Outreach to ASEAN members [is] key to groundwork for trade negotiations.”
U.S. concerned by “coercive” Chinese actions in Taiwan strait, Biden tells summit / Reuters
Biden vows to stand with SE Asia in defending freedom of seas, democracy / Reuters
America is turning Asia into a powder keg / Foreign Affairs
“The United States is not the cause of these troubling trends, but its overly militarized approach to Asia is making them worse.”
Greece courts Chinese funds
Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister’s visit / AP
“Greek officials sought to expand Chinese investment in the country during talks on Wednesday with China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅, that also touched on regional geopolitics, sports and minorities.”
Pakistan, China lend support, urge U.S. on Afghan Taliban
China and Afghan Taliban set for closer interaction, as U.S. urged to be ‘pragmatic’ / SCMP (paywall)
“The U.S. and its allies bear ‘unshirkable responsibility’ for Afghanistan’s troubles, Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 says during meeting with Afghan Taliban in Doha.”
Pakistan, China urge world to send humanitarian aid to Kabul / AP
China is not happy with John Oliver and rapper Namewee
Chinese media blasts John Oliver’s Taiwan sketch, saying it ‘dodged facts’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese state media blasted television host John Oliver’s comedy segment on Taiwan, saying he ‘dodged facts’ and misled the public about the self-ruled island that Beijing considers a breakaway province.”
Malaysia’s Namewee banned in China after music video mocks online nationalists / NBC
“Controversial Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee, who has been accused of insulting China and Chinese people with his recent viral hit ballad ‘Fragile,’ and advocating independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan, says that those were not his intentions. But on Tuesday he said that he has no regret in releasing a song that got him banished from the Middle Kingdom.”
India “concerned” over China’s amped-up border laws
India says concerned over China’s new laws for land borders / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India’s government said it was concerned that China’s new land boundary law could affect ongoing border tensions between the two countries, calling the legislation a ‘unilateral move’.”
Hong Kong strengthens film censorship
Hong Kong passes film censorship law, curbing free speech again / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong has banned films that run contrary to the interests of a Beijing-drafted national security law, the latest crackdown on freedom of expression in the Asian financial hub.”
Hong Kong passes bill to ban films deemed threats to national security, increase penalty for unauthorized screenings / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong passes film censorship law to ‘safeguard national security’ / Reuters
Beijing readies for a very controversial Olympics
100 days out from the Winter Olympics, what are the big issues facing Beijing 2022? / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Competitors warned they risk expulsion for breaking Covid-19 rules / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics official says pandemic is biggest challenge to Games / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
No “vain” skyscrapers for small cities
China cracks down on vanity-project super skyscrapers / Reuters
“China has restricted the construction of extremely tall skyscrapers in smaller cities as part of a crackdown on wasteful vanity projects by local governments.”
China’s “Chaoyang public,” the world’s fifth-largest spy agency
Who are China’s ‘Chaoyang public,’ exposing celebrities for drug use, patronizing prostitutes and other crimes? / SCMP (paywall)
“It is common knowledge that there are four famous international spy agencies, the US’ CIA, UK’s MI6, the former Soviet Union’s KGB and Israel’s Mossad. In China, there’s another rising star — the ‘Chaoyang public’ [朝阳群众], which the Chinese jokingly refer to as ‘the fifth largest intelligence agency in the world.’”
Solving an ancient murder
1,300 years later, scientists paint the picture of a murder and a cover-up in China / SCMP (paywall)
Scientists investigate the story of a man likely murdered in China 1,300 years ago.