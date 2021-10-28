10.28.21 What else we’re reading
- Bottled water billionaire: A beverage company founder is China’s wealthiest man. Other insights from Hurun’s Rich List: real estate fortunes have collapsed, while green energy bosses — like CATL’s chairman — are swimming in cash.
- Virtual influencers gain traction: Perhaps looking to avoid scandals and controversies around human representatives, companies are turning to digital characters to promote their brands and products.
- End of the Luckin saga?: The coffee chain once thought of as Chinese Starbucks has reached a $175 million settlement with shareholders after fabricating sales figures to boost its share price.
- Gaming company expands to Singapore: miHoYo, owner of the massive hit video game Genshin Impact, is the latest of several Chinese companies placing bets on the business-friendly city-state.