Links for Thursday, October 28, 2021

FBI raids HQ of Chinese company that may have hacked credit cards
PAX Technology is one of the largest global providers of point-of-sale terminals — the payment machines that read millions of credit cards every day. Now it’s under scrutiny for what it does with that data:
- The company’s card readers may be carrying malware and used to launch cyberattacks, according to Chris Krebs, a reputable cybersecurity journalist who discovered the 2013 Target hack affecting 40 million credit cards.
- PAX has nearly twice as many machines as competitors, with around 60 million devices deployed worldwide compared with Verifone’s 36 million and Ingenico’s 35 million.
- The U.S. represents only about 10% of PAX’s revenue; its biggest foreign market is Latin America, and it makes most of its money in China, according to a recent filing.
- The FBI and Homeland Security raided PAX’s U.S. office in Florida after a major U.S. payments processor noticed suspicious data sent from PAX devices, Krebs reported.
- It’s unclear if that payments processor was FIS, one of the largest in the world, which just announced it is replacing PAX devices in its network over security concerns.
- PAX’s shares dropped 43.3% and suspended trading in Hong Kong after the news came out.
With millions of Americans about to swipe their cards during the holiday shopping season, are PAX terminals a cause for concern? Will we see a widespread rip-and-replace effort à la Huawei?
Closing more loopholes in the tutoring crackdown
China’s capital takes aim at tutoring industry segment that escaped crackdown / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s capital is tightening oversight on after-school tutoring companies that offer courses on subjects outside the core school curriculum, Caixin has learned, as part of the ongoing national campaign to take some of the pressure off the country’s notoriously overworked students.”
Previously on SupChina: ‘Nannies’ who happen to teach: China cracks down on loopholes in private tutoring ban.
Gaming company expands to Singapore
miHoYo joins Alibaba, Tencent, picking Singapore as key international hub / PingWest
miHoYo, owner of the massive hit video game Genshin Impact, is the latest of several Chinese companies placing bets on the business-friendly city-state.
Is online trading next on the regulatory chopping block?
China trading apps tank after official calls them ‘illegal’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.”
China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law / Reuters
Virtual influencers gain traction
Is China’s virtual idol boom a trend with staying power? / TechNode
Perhaps looking to avoid scandals and controversies around human representatives, companies are turning to digital characters to promote their brands and products.
End of the Luckin saga?
Luckin Coffee in $175 mln class action settlement over accounting fraud / Reuters
The coffee chain once thought of as the Chinese Starbucks has reached a $175 million settlement with shareholders after fabricating sales figures to boost its share price.
Spam curbs, more shoppers from lower-tier cities for Singles Day festival
Singles Day to see more first-time shoppers from lower-tier cities: report / TechNode
“For this year’s Singles Day shopping festival, there will be more first-time shoppers from lower-tier cities than from first and second-tier cities, according to a report published Wednesday by management consulting firm Bain & Company.”
China calls on ecommerce sites to curb spam ahead of Singles’ Day shopping fest / Reuters
“China’s [MIIT], a major industry regulator, has called on e-commerce sites to curb text-message marketing ahead of the country’s annual Nov. 11 Singles’ Day shopping festival.”
$1 million for Huawei spin
Huawei paid Washington lobbyist Podesta $1 million — sources / Reuters
“Chinese telecoms giant Huawei paid Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta $1 million to lobby the Biden administration on its behalf, double what the lobbyist has revealed publicly, according to two people familiar with the matter.”
ByteDance backs out of influencer agency after farming vlogger star sues
How China’s hottest online celebrity fell out with her agent, burning tech giant ByteDance in the process / SCMP (paywall)
“TikTok owner ByteDance has decided to divest its stake in an influencer agency whose most valuable asset, Chinese online celebrity Lǐ Zǐqī 李子柒, sued the company in a case that could impact the popular business model of investors cultivating and profiting from online personalities.”
Are Wall Street bulls jumping the gun on China?
Bulls return to China’s markets just as risks start to multiply / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The recent pummeling in China’s markets has made their valuations look attractive relative to almost anything, but bulls may find they need strong nerves to stay the course in a country that repeatedly shocked global investors this year.”
Credit Suisse says it’s too early to return to China stocks / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. delisting threat looms over Chinese tech stocks / FT (paywall)
“Washington poised to take action on U.S.-listed China companies just as the market show signs of recovery.”
Junk bonds halt as developers struggle to stay afloat
Evergrande crisis all but shuts bond market for China’s junk borrowers / WSJ (paywall)
“Junk-bond issuance by China’s riskier companies has nearly ground to a halt, creating more challenges for the country’s real-estate developers that need to roll over more than $40 billion in dollar debt by the end of next year.”
Another Chinese developer is sinking as junk bonds sell off / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt.”
China developers hit by downgrades as Evergrande deadline looms / Reuters
Xpeng to pilot robotaxis in late 2022
Xpeng plans to launch a pilot robotaxi program in the second half of 2022 / TechNode
“Xpeng Motors will launch a pilot program for autonomous ride-hailing services in China in the second half of next year, Xpeng’s executives said at an annual tech day event on Oct. 24.”
Meituan makes new executive team to lead retail operations amid regulatory uncertainty
Meituan makes strategic shift with Amazon-style special team to fit China’s new regulatory reality, report says / SCMP (paywall)
“As part of the shift, the Beijing-based company has set up a special five-member team as the supreme decision-making body for retail business operations…The creation of such a special team can be compared with a phase in the development of Amazon, when founder Jeff Bezos created a D-team in 2008 inside the US e-commerce giant to focus on digital sales.”
Chinese dairy giant Yili plans to buy HK rival Ausnutria
Chinese dairy giant Yili files plan to buy one-third of rival Ausnutria / Caixin (paywall)
Soaring vegetable prices
China targets vegetable hoarders as spinach surges 157% / Bloomberg (paywall)
Life insurance giant posts quarterly drop
China Life’s profit falls as slowing economy weighs on insurer / Bloomberg (paywall)
Domino’s Pizza China, sportswear firm Li Ning plan Hong Kong IPOs
Domino’s Pizza China franchisee dash mulling Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Li Ning plans $1.4 billion share sale for international expansion / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China sprints for coal and petrol, and more on the power crisis
China hurries to burn more coal, putting climate goals at risk / NYT (paywall)
“Faced with electricity shortages, the country is racing to expand mining despite risks to the environment, miner safety and the economy.”
China’s coal price curbs roil industrial commodities and stocks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China sets target coal price in bid to ease power crunch — sources / Reuters
China petrol price surge exacerbates energy crisis / FT (paywall)
China’s power crisis sends magnesium prices skyward, choking supply chain and leaving Europe desperate / SCMP (paywall)
Giant pandas’ black-and-white fur helps them blend in
Why are giant pandas black and white? Scientists unlock the secrets of distinctive colouring / SCMP (paywall)
“The purpose of the giant panda’s black-and-white fur may have been solved, according to researchers who found that even though they are highly visible in zoos, their distinctive coloration gives them effective camouflage in the wild.”
Xinjiang mummies descended from Asia
Xinjiang mummies’ origins closer to home than we thought, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
“Bronze Age mummies found buried in a barren desert in Xinjiang in western China were descended from an ancient Asian population, not newcomers to the region as previously suggested, according to a new study.”
Space race: China sets national record with 40 rocket launches
China launches 40th orbital rocket mission of 2021, a new record: report / Space
“China’s set a new national record for rocket launches today (October 27) with a satellite launch from the Gobi Desert.”
China sets new national launch record with Kuaizhou-1A mission / Space News
COVID-19 outbreaks in Beijing and Ruili, booster vaccines in Hong Kong
COVID rulebreakers in Beijing targeted as virus spreads / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is striving to contain a fresh COVID outbreak that has spread to nearly half of the country, with police in the capital meting out punishments to those who refuse to comply with curbs.”
Rare plea for help as China’s zero tolerance for COVID hits border town / Reuters
“A former vice mayor of a Chinese town on the border with Myanmar lamented local lockdowns and disruptions caused by repeated COVID-19 outbreaks and wrote a rare plea for a “strong” helping hand from Beijing.”
Hong Kong to roll out boosters to elderly, those who got Sinovac / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
More on China’s new police base in Tajikistan
China to build outpost for Tajikistan special forces near Afghan border / Reuters
China to build Tajik police base to secure porous Afghan border / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tajikistan has accepted a Chinese proposal to build a police outpost on the Afghan border, local media reported, in the latest indication of Beijing’s growing security concerns in the region after the U.S. withdrew from Kabul.”
North Korea-China officials meet
Top Chinese diplomat meets North Korea ambassador to Beijing / Reuters
“Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met North Korea’s ambassador to China on Thursday and expressed Beijing’s willingness to maintain high-level interactions and strengthen strategic coordination, China’s foreign ministry said.”
China in Eastern Europe
China and Serbia praise ‘steel friendship’ amid growing ties / AP
“Serbian officials praised their ‘steel friendship’ with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe.”
How are nations countering China in the South China Sea?
South China Sea: Why Malaysia and Indonesia differ in countering Beijing’s maritime claims / SCMP (paywall)
“While Kuala Lumpur has taken a robust approach, continuing to develop the Kasawari gas field and even scrambling jets, Indonesia’s approach appears to be more cautious.”
Hong Kong under the NSL: Police raid disbanded protest group
Hong Kong police launch series of raids on Civil Human Rights Front following missed deadline for disclosing financial, other records / SCMP (paywall)
National security law: Dead person on trial? Hong Kong magistrate questions bid to prosecute disbanded vigil alliance / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
B.J. Novak and Elon Musk are trending brands in China
B.J. Novak’s face is on products worldwide. He’s not sure why. / NYT (paywall)
“An image of the actor appears on an eclectic mix of products from China to Uruguay. ‘I am too amused to do anything about it,’ he said on Instagram.”
From Elon Musk printing service to Musk textiles: The world’s richest man is a trademark phenomenon in China / SCMP (paywall)
Bailed out in a pandemic
In China, COVID-19 had an unlikely side effect: Bail reform / Sixth Tone
“Legal experts spent years pressuring Chinese prosecutors to lower pretrial detention rates for criminal suspects, with only limited success. Then the pandemic hit.”
“To head off the risk of outbreaks — and protect their own jobs — Chinese case officers opted to reduce the number of detainees in detention centers by letting more suspects out on pretrial bail.”
Men’s health education online
An online platform is making Chinese men more aware of their health / Sixth Tone
“Though it initially aimed to teach users about and provide services on sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, among gay and bisexual men, He Health has since expanded its services to promote awareness of men’s health irrespective of their sexual orientation.”
Are China’s bird photographers injuring their subjects?
Bait and click: How China’s bird-loving photographers became a menace / Sixth Tone
“Amid a surge in bird injuries caused by callous photographers, China’s photography community is yet to frame a code of conduct.”
Official investigated for selling liquor online
Chinese government official under investigation for selling liquor via Douyin live streams / SCMP (paywall)
“A government official in eastern China is under investigation for selling liquor products while on the job, which would violate Chinese laws that ban public employees from engaging in private business.”