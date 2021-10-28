Rec links 10/28/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
India’s newest weapons test, of a nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with a range of over 3,000 miles, was “seen by security experts as a warning shot to China after military talks between the two countries over a contentious border dispute broke down earlier this month,” the Wall Street Journal reports. The two countries are “digging in as winter approaches,” with thousands of troops newly deployed to the still-heavily-militarized border.
COVID quarantine exceptions for Olympic athletes: A “COVID zero” policy with strict travel and quarantine requirements remains in place in China, and nowhere else in the world, because the “government has staked its political legitimacy on controlling the virus better than other countries, especially its geopolitical rivals,” the New York Times writes. But after pushback from the IOC and various national Olympic committees, Chinese officials today announced that athletes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics “will be able to skip quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.”
Bottled water billionaire: Zhōng Shǎnshǎn 钟睒睒, founder of the Nongfu Spring beverage company, is China’s wealthiest man. Other insights from Hurun’s Rich List: real estate fortunes have collapsed, while green energy bosses — like CATL’s chairman — are swimming in cash.
Sexism amid a space launch: Wáng Yàpíng 王亚平 is set to make history as the first Chinese woman to walk in space. But in the eyes of officials and the media, her accomplishments seem to have taken a back seat to questions about makeup, menstrual cycles, and child care, the New York Times reports.
Playdates for pensioners: With a rapidly aging population, China is dealing with a serious public health problem: social isolation among its 260 million older adults. Sixth Tone writes about a community center in Shanghai, which is organizing play dates to keep local seniors connected.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!