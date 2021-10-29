10.29.21 What else we’re reading
- China cancels foreign tests: Beijing has suspended some foreign countries’ exams for October and November, including the GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, and other language tests — ostensibly due to a COVID-19 spike.
- Trading apps under fire again: Weeks after China said stock-buying platforms Futu Holdings and Tiger Brokers violated data laws, an official has accused them of “illegal financial activities,” sending their U.S.-listed shares tumbling 20-25%.
- Beauty business goes public: Maogeping is the first domestic cosmetic brand to list A-shares in China, and it’s climbing the Single’s Day charts.
- China-Russia trade hits record: For the first time, business between the countries topped $100 billion in the first three quarters alone — double what it was in 2016.