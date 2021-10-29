10.29.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • China cancels foreign tests: Beijing has suspended some foreign countries’ exams for October and November, including the GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, and other language tests — ostensibly due to a COVID-19 spike.
  • Trading apps under fire again: Weeks after China said stock-buying platforms Futu Holdings and Tiger Brokers violated data laws, an official has accused them of “illegal financial activities,” sending their U.S.-listed shares tumbling 20-25%.
  • Beauty business goes public: Maogeping is the first domestic cosmetic brand to list A-shares in China, and it’s climbing the Single’s Day charts.
  • China-Russia trade hits record: For the first time, business between the countries topped $100 billion in the first three quarters alone — double what it was in 2016.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

DeFi
Business & Technology

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande
Business & Technology

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis
xi jinping property tax

In flex of political muscle, Xi pushes through controversial property tax

Matthew Silberman
property tax rmb

Xi wants to reshape the economy, but are property taxes going too far?

Matthew Silberman
linkedin china

LinkedIn gives up on Chinese social media dream

Lucas Niewenhuis
EDUCATION CHINA

Tutoring crackdown: Beijing steps in to broker refunds on behalf of parents

Chang Che