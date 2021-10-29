Editor’s note for Friday, October 29, 2021
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: No sleep for China's regulators; Netflix announces cast list for Three-Body Problem adaptation; Evergrande averts default, again; Boeing is expected to get green light for 737 Max in China in early 2022; Chinese investors lose money on record number of first-day trades, as Hong Kong loses spot in top three listing venues; U.S. Senate votes unanimously to prevent Huawei and ZTE from receiving new equipment licenses; the Cyberspace Administration of China issues more guidance on data security reviews.
Dear reader,
There is no sleep for China’s regulators under Xí Jìnpíng 习近平.
- Telemedicine will effectively be banned if new draft rules are enacted that would mandate that doctors’ appointments be in person. The rules would also place other restrictions on the digital healthcare business.
- A draft of yet another set of rules for internet companies (in Chinese) has been published in draft form for public comment — the new rules cover everything from news content to ecommerce, algorithms to data security.
“Netflix has announced the cast list of The Three-Body Problem series, an adaptation of a popular Chinese sci-fi novel,” reports TMTPOST:
Hong Kong film director and actor Derek Tsang Kwok-cheung (曾國祥 Zēng Guóxiáng)…will be directing the series’ first episode and the series co-producer…
The cast list has sparked discussion among Chinese netizens, as the majority of the actors and actresses on the list are non-Asian and do not match the characters in the original sci-fi series.
Other breaking stories from China today:
Evergrande has averted default again with a second late payment, reports the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
Boeing is expecting to get the green light for the 737 Max to fly again in China in early 2022, reports Caixin.
Capitalists are feeling the burn from the Red New Deal, according to Bloomberg: “Investors in China are faced with the highest number of stocks falling on their first trading day in over nine years this week.”
“Hong Kong is no longer in the top three listing venues globally as a widening crackdown by China on a vast range of industries hits investor sentiment and share prices,” reports Bloomberg in a different article.
Xi Jinping is going to phone it in for the G20 leaders’ summit, says Reuters.
Huawei is still corporata non grata in the U.S., where the Senate voted unanimously “on Thursday to approve legislation to prevent companies such as Huawei or ZTE that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators.”
Meanwhile, the Cyberspace Administration of China has issued more guidance on security reviews for companies that collect data in China.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief