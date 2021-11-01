11.01.21 What else we’re reading

Chang Che
  • Color contact lenses are booming: Moody, a color contact company, just raised a 1 billion yuan ($150 million) Series C as eyes have become more important for mask-wearing women during the pandemic.
  • Evergrande still alive: The now-world-famous dodgy developer has avoided another default by making an interest payment on overdue dollar bonds before the end of a 30-day grace period.
  • Goldman is bullish: Goldman Sachs has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign, including green energy and state-owned enterprises.
  • Xinjiang needs U.S. quartz: A rare quartz that’s the prime ingredient in Xinjiang-made solar panels may be largely concentrated in the United States.

Beijing issues more rules on data security for overseas-listed firms

The Cyberspace Administration of China has issued more draft guidelines on data security. Companies with more than 1 million users in the country will be subject to review, and those with personal information of more 100,000 users — or “sensitive” personal information belonging to 10,000 users — will also be bound by the requirement.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

