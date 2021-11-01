11.01.21 What else we’re reading
- Color contact lenses are booming: Moody, a color contact company, just raised a 1 billion yuan ($150 million) Series C as eyes have become more important for mask-wearing women during the pandemic.
- Evergrande still alive: The now-world-famous dodgy developer has avoided another default by making an interest payment on overdue dollar bonds before the end of a 30-day grace period.
- Goldman is bullish: Goldman Sachs has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign, including green energy and state-owned enterprises.
- Xinjiang needs U.S. quartz: A rare quartz that’s the prime ingredient in Xinjiang-made solar panels may be largely concentrated in the United States.
Beijing issues more rules on data security for overseas-listed firms
The Cyberspace Administration of China has issued more draft guidelines on data security. Companies with more than 1 million users in the country will be subject to review, and those with personal information of more 100,000 users — or “sensitive” personal information belonging to 10,000 users — will also be bound by the requirement.