Editor’s note for Monday, November 1, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Xi Jinping has not left China since he returned from a trip to Myanmar in January 2020, just before China went into COVID lockdown. He did not make an exception for last week’s G20 summit in Rome, and addressed the meeting by video.
He did not do video at today’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, but contributed a letter (in English, Chinese précis) that offered no new commitments, but reiterated China’s responsible actions in the fight against climate change and called on developed countries to “not only do more themselves, but…also provide support to help developing countries do better.”
The New York Times and its sources suggest a number of reasons why Xi, who used to spend so much time gallivanting around foreign lands, is staying at home. But surely the most compelling explanation is also the most obvious: Why take the risk of getting COVID? The Party plans to hold a key meeting on November 8-11 that will likely further prepare the way for Xi to remain China’s supreme leader for the foreseeable future — why take the chance of not being around to make it happen?
Our word of the day is Disneyland 迪士尼乐园 díshìní lèyuán.
Upcoming events:
- November 4: Reading the Red New Deal: How Xi Jinping is remaking Chinese education.
- November 10: Day 1 of the 2021 NEXTChina conference is online and FREE for everyone to attend from anywhere. Be sure to reserve your spot now!
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief