Editor’s note for Monday, November 1, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Xi Jinping has not left China since he returned from a trip to Myanmar in January 2020, just before China went into COVID lockdown. He did not make an exception for last week’s G20 summit in Rome, and addressed the meeting by video.

He did not do video at today’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, but contributed a letter (in English, Chinese précis) that offered no new commitments, but reiterated China’s responsible actions in the fight against climate change and called on developed countries to “not only do more themselves, but…also provide support to help developing countries do better.”

The New York Times and its sources suggest a number of reasons why Xi, who used to spend so much time gallivanting around foreign lands, is staying at home. But surely the most compelling explanation is also the most obvious: Why take the risk of getting COVID? The Party plans to hold a key meeting on November 8-11 that will likely further prepare the way for Xi to remain China’s supreme leader for the foreseeable future — why take the chance of not being around to make it happen?

Our word of the day is Disneyland 迪士尼乐园 díshìní lèyuán.

Upcoming events:

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

covid virus and flashlight
Science & Health

COVID origins: China denounces inconclusive U.S. intelligence report that calls for more transparency from Beijing

Lucas Niewenhuis
taiwan international space
Foreign Affairs

China warns that Taiwan’s push for international space presents ‘seismic risks’

Lucas Niewenhuis

Genki Forest accidentally loses millions due to price glitch. Now it wants the money back.

Jiayun Feng
tajikistan mountains

China to finance counter-terrorism base for Tajikistan

Jeremy Goldkorn
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis