Links for Monday, November 1, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
The booming singles economy
Singles don’t want to mingle, they want to consume / SupChina
“Total household consumption of married couples and families is about 15,000 yuan ($2,300) per capita each year, whereas singles spend 28,000 yuan ($4,400).”
Property tax debate
Update: The pros and cons of a property tax / SupChina
Since Beijing approved the controversial pilot property tax last week, the debate rages on.
Additional business and technology links:
Color contact lenses are booming
彩瞳头部品牌moody完成超10亿人民币C轮融资，KKR和五源资本领投 / 36Kr
Moody, a color contact company, just raised a 1 billion yuan ($150 million) Series C as eyes have become more important for mask-wearing women during the pandemic.
ByteDance first to fight the 996 work grind
TikTok owner ByteDance mandates shorter working hours / Bloomberg (paywall)
“ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours.”
China flexes cyber muscles at hackathon competition
China shows its hacking prowess at $2 million contest / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The event, called the Tianfu Cup, showcases the cyber prowess of China’s top security minds — and comes at a time when Chinese hackers have been implicated in multiple significant international attacks.”
Will China become the world’s EV hub?
China’s popular electric vehicles have put Europe’s automakers on notice / NYT (paywall)
“By selling battery-powered S.U.V.s and luxury sedans in places like Germany and Norway, China is striving to become a force in the global auto industry.”
Industry ministry launches program to support EV battery swapping / Caixin (paywall)
“[MIIT] has launched a new electric vehicle battery swapping pilot program that aims to support the construction of over 1,000 swap stations.”
EV battery maker close to becoming second-biggest stock in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s stock-market darling Contemporary Amperex Technology is close to overtaking a state-owned lender to become the nation’s second-largest listed company.”
EV firms look to boost in-cabin features
China’s electric car sales war is being waged inside the cabin / Bloomberg (paywall)
“It means electric-carmakers in China are competing on what happens inside the cabin: whether navigation systems are the most advanced, how effective and useful the voice-recognition software is, which social media platforms can be integrated directly with on-board systems.”
A rating system for internet firms?
China proposes a rating system for internet platforms / TechNode
“China’s top market regulator introduced Friday a draft rating system for Chinese internet companies in an attempt to define their services and corresponding responsibilities.”
China applies to join DEPA, tightens up data transfer rules
China to apply to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement / Bloomberg (paywall)
China tightens control over company data with transfer rules / AP
China tightens scrutiny of outbound data transfers / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s internet regulator Friday issued draft rules that will impose stricter requirements for data leaving the country as authorities move to tighten oversight of data security.”
Beijing police bust firm stealing data from live-streaming e-commerce apps as China boosts personal information protection under new law / SCMP (paywall)
China online medicine shares tumble as Beijing clarifies rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
Data officers are in high demand
The data officers who have become China’s most sought-after staff / FT (paywall)
“Chinese data protection officers will wake up on Monday morning as highly sought-after individuals. The introduction of sweeping data protection laws by Beijing has transformed what was unglamorous compliance work into a critical role for companies of all sizes.”
Tech stocks are still suffering, even as investors wade back in
A year after Xi’s crackdown, battered tech stocks still struggle / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the nation’s biggest technology companies, has failed to break out of the tight trading range it has been in since July, following a 46% plunge.”
Chinese IPO flops pile up in worst week since 2012 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foreign investors tiptoe back into Chinese stocks / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
How smaller Chinese banks lose out in the regulatory storm
Smaller Chinese banks’ dilemma as lucrative internet partnerships evaporate / Caixin (paywall)
“For smaller, regional Chinese banks, teaming up with vast internet platforms to offer consumer loans seemed like a perfect solution to both sides’ problems.”
“But starting last year, a new wave of regulatory scrutiny tightened restrictions on the ‘joint loan’ (联合贷款) and ‘loan facilitation’ (助贷) models.”
Hong Kong and Macau struggle to maintain their global status
Hong Kong’s growth slows with recovery hinging on reopening / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. firms with Hong Kong headquarters hit 18-year low / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia beats Hong Kong in IPOs for first time since 2019 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Macau casinos see worst month of year as city’s future debated / Bloomberg (paywall)
Kuaishou’s leader joins list of retreating CEOs
Su Hua steps down as Kuaishou CEO in core leadership reshuffle / Caixin (paywall)
“Kuaishou has appointed cofounder Chéng Yīxiào 程一笑 as CEO, announcing the firm’s other founder, Sù Huá 宿华, has left the role.”
Kuaishou CEO is latest tech founder to retreat in crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Airline giants hit over COVID outbreaks
China’s big 3 airlines slump after COVID outbreaks bash earnings / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s three main airlines slid in Monday morning trade in Shanghai and Hong Kong in the wake of disappointing earnings announcements.”
Embattled HNA gets approved for debt restructure
HNA’s $170bn restructuring plan approved as focus turns to Evergrande / FT (paywall)
“A Chinese court has approved the $170bn restructuring of HNA Group, a victory for the conglomerate’s state controllers that could prove instructive for how Beijing deals with indebted property group Evergrande.”
HNA’s mammoth bankruptcy restructuring clears two more hurdles / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese developers troubles mount in U.S. real estate
HNA-linked Park Ave skyscraper files bankruptcy in lease spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The owner of a Manhattan skyscraper tied to China’s HNA Group Co. filed for bankruptcy, saying the property’s outside manager botched the replacement of an important tenant, Major League Baseball.”
U.S. real estate struggles mount for Chinese developer Oceanwide / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Oceanwide Holdings Co.’s real estate troubles are mounting in the U.S., with credit holders taking control of a stalled skyscraper development in San Francisco.”
More on the property crisis
Chinese property firms report rapid contraction in sales, financing / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande’s last-minute payments provide little clarity for investors / FT (paywall)
Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment / AP
Two thirds of China’s top developers breach a ‘red line’ on debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
How an Evergrande collapse would cascade through China / Bloomberg (paywall)
By Angela Zhang and S. Alex Yang: “The country’s supply chain is a strength but also a risk. One big default could lead to a domino effect of small and medium-size business failures.”
IPOs: Volvo, BYD, Huitongda, LianBio
Volvo’s cut-price IPO marks one of Europe’s biggest in 2021 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese carmaker BYD raises $1.78 billion in share placement / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba-backed Huitongda may delay $1 billion Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
China-focused biotech LianBio raises $325 million in U.S. IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Marketing growth hormones
How drugmakers feed on Chinese parents’ anxiety over children’s height / Caixin (paywall)
“Today in China, HGH treatment for children is in high demand, even when there is no medical abnormality. This has enabled the expansion of domestic HGH producers while prompting global pharmaceutical giants to rush to the lucrative market.”
China targets green NGO for “sensitive” data collection
China accuses mystery green group of collecting data near navy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has punished an unnamed non-governmental organization for collecting ‘sensitive’ maritime data and sharing it abroad, highlighting Beijing’s control of information that undercuts the official narrative on environmental issues.”
Tourists quarantined in Inner Mongolia over COVID-19 outbreak
China says outbreak in Inner Mongolia tourist spot under control / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Inner Mongolia quarantines tourists over virus fears / AP
“More than 2,000 tourists visiting China’s Inner Mongolia region have been sent to hotels to undergo two weeks of quarantine following the detection of new cases of COVID-19 in the area.”
Hong Kong gets even tougher on COVID-19
Hong Kong ends quarantine exemptions for senior executives / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong will end quarantine exemptions for senior executives, bankers and most entitled groups starting Nov. 12, tightening what is already one of the world’s strictest COVID-19 policies as it works to open the border with mainland China.”
Is zero-COVID helping or hurting?
Isolated China is cracking under the strain of keeping COVID out / Bloomberg (paywall)
China insists on its COVID strategy / Bloomberg (paywall)
‘People are starting to wane’: China’s zero-COVID policy takes toll / Guardian
Beijing’s COVID paranoia is alienating China’s diaspora / Bloomberg (paywall)
China grows more isolated as Asia Pacific neighbors start living with COVID-19 / CNN
Opinion: Excessive measures to contain COVID are doing more harm than good / Caixin (paywall)
By Zhang Fan, opinion editor at Caixin Media.
More radio telescopes
China has world’s biggest radio telescope, but is focusing on more / SCMP (paywall)
“The largest radio telescope on Earth is found in southwestern China, and the country is considering building a further five of similar size to study aliens and other cosmic mysteries, according to a senior scientist involved in the proposals.”
An HPV vaccination pilot program
South China province plans $94 million HPV vaccination pilot program / Caixin (paywall)
“Guangdong Province is set to offer free HPV vaccines to eligible female residents under 14 years of age starting next September.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
G20 puts China on the spot
G20 nations agree to new limits on coal-burning power plants. / NYT (paywall)
China to issue carbon reduction plans for specific sectors, Xi says / Caixin (paywall)
Biden chides Russia, China for failing to pledge more on climate / Bloomberg (paywall)
China-U.S. rivalry is the big threat to any climate pact / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S., Chinese top diplomats to meet in Rome amid tension over Taiwan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
G-20 still deadlocked as China won’t budge on climate goals / Bloomberg (paywall)
Global activists gather at Rome G20 to demand tougher action on China / Guardian
Xi is noticeably absent from in-person global summits
China’s Xi and other world leaders are not at the summit. / NYT (paywall)
“China, under Mr. Xi, no longer feels compelled to cooperate — or at least be seen as cooperating — with the United States and its allies on anything other than its own terms.”
Xi hasn’t left China in 21 months. COVID may be only part of the reason. / NYT (paywall)
“Xi Jinping’s lack of face time with world leaders signals a turn inward on domestic issues and a reluctance to compromise on the global stage.”
Another food waste clampdown
China’s latest crackdown targets binge eating and wasting food / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing released an action plan on Monday that tells diners not to order more than they need and encourages consumers to report restaurants for wasting food.”
China to strengthen push to reduce food waste / Reuters
Last year on SupChina: Beijing says there’s plenty of food, but people fear the reasons behind ‘clean plate’ campaign.
Can music heal politics?
‘Music diplomacy’ hopes for U.S.-China harmony voiced at launch of Juilliard School campus in Tianjin / SCMP (paywall)
“The American performing arts conservatory Juilliard School has inaugurated its first overseas campus in China, receiving congratulations from First Lady Peng Liyuan and China’s foreign vice-minister in a sign that Beijing is pushing music diplomacy.”
Beijing’s neighborhood watchdogs
Chaoyang masses: The rise of Beijing’s neighborhood patrols / Guardian
“Red-armbanded neighborhood watchers have become a common sight on streets of China’s capital.”
Zhengzhou Party chief removed after summer floods
Chinese city boss removed from provincial role after summer’s devastating floods / SCMP (paywall)
“The party chief of Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that suffered devastating flooding this summer, has been removed from his position on the top provincial decision-making body.”
Netflix takes down TV episodes after Filipino map complaint
Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines’ complaint over China map / Reuters
“Netflix has removed two episodes of spy drama ‘Pine Gap’ from its streaming service in the Philippines, after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea.”
Content cleanup for regional broadcasters
China tells regional satellite broadcasters to stop ‘star-chasing’ / RFA
“Broadcasters must now make content showcasing achievements of the ruling party under leader Xi Jinping.”
Taiwan war games: Beijing urges unification, as U.S. deepens Taiwan ties
Beijing urges Washington to pursue a ‘real one-China policy’ / Caixin (paywall)
China Minister says Taiwan’s only prospect is unification / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. to deepen relations with Taiwan in face of China tensions / AP
U.S. military presence in Taiwan an ‘open secret’ for decades / SCMP (paywall)
Support grows for Taiwan to take part in U.N., but status change ‘still runs through Beijing’ / SCMP (paywall)
What Taiwan really wants / NYT (paywall)
By Natasha Kassam: “Taiwan’s requests are measured and moderate, designed to create more space for it to exist without crossing Beijing’s red lines.”
U.S.-China officials keep channels open, despite tensions
Top U.S.-China diplomats agree to keep talking, control tensions / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Senior diplomats from the U.S. and China agreed to maintain regular communications to control tensions even as they spar on Taiwan and a range of other issues.”
Hong Kong under the NSL: Activists on trial, Australia offers permanent visas, no pro-democracy election candidates
8 Hong Kong activists on trial over banned Tiananmen vigil / AP
“A trial began Monday for Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and seven other pro-democracy activists charged over their roles in an unauthorized Tiananmen vigil last year, amid a crackdown on political dissent in Hong Kong.”
Australia offers new permanent visas for Hong Kong nationals / Reuters
Hong Kong election set to field no pro-democracy candidates / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Are China’s funds in Africa at risk?
Chinese market is what Africa needs next, says Uganda leader / Bloomberg (paywall)
Total’s Uganda project to help create new Africa oil hub by 2025 / Bloomberg (paywall)
Uganda’s Finance Minister grilled by Parliament over Chinese airport construction loan, apologized for oversights / China-Africa Project
“Uganda’s Finance Minister Matia Kasaija apologized to parliament last week for the mishandling of the $207 million loan from the China Exim Bank to expand Entebbe International Airport.”
Will African conflicts threaten China’s business as usual approach? / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese investments in three countries — Ethiopia, Guinea and Sudan — could be threatened by wars and coups even though Beijing traditionally prefers to stay neutral.”
Sudan army chief relieves ambassadors to China, EU and U.S. after coup: reports / SCMP (paywall)
The worst may be over for embattled Chinese mining giant sicomines / China Africa Project
“The Sino-Congolese mining company Sicomines, which has been under intense scrutiny for the past several months over its 2007 contract with the government, is now communicating with a sense of confidence that gives the impression its troubles with the authorities in Kinshasa may be over.”
China looks to repair EU ties
Chinese foreign minister seeks to mend fences with EU in Rome / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has held talks with several European leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, seeking to repair ties with the EU.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A new Disney character wins hearts online
China’s new female idol is a pink fox named LinaBell / Sixth Tone
“Fans have fallen for the cartoon character’s adventurous spirit, while businesses are already cashing in on her popularity.”
The victims of China’s tutoring ban
China’s tutoring ban leaves a trail of debt, anger, and broken dreams / Sixth Tone
“China has launched a tough clampdown on the $300 billion private tutoring industry. The collateral damage: millions of ordinary teachers and families.”
Tiger parents change tactics
China tries to tame its supercompetitive tiger parents / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A new vocational school initiative adopts the German model to create a more robust manufacturing sector.”
Tiger moms switch kids to sports after tutoring purge / Bloomberg (paywall)
“President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce the burden of homework and after-school tuition for Chinese kids is creating a boom for sports and arts clubs.”
Hong Kong music in mainland China
Hong Kong stars shine in Call Me By Fire: ‘Greater Bay Area Brothers’ go viral on Chinese social media / What’s on Weibo
“The popularity of the ‘Greater Bay Area Brothers’ is part of a bigger trend of Hong Kong entertainers finding renewed success in mainland China.”