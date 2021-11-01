Rec links 11/1/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Corporate gain from “common prosperity”: Goldman Sachs has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from Xi’s campaign against inequality and push for a new development model. The picks of companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi, LONGi Green Energy, and sportswear producer Li Ning reflect “themes such as manufacturing upgrading, green energy, state-owned enterprise reforms and mass consumption,” Bloomberg reports.
Xinjiang needs U.S. quartz: The U.S. has a “near monopoly in high-purity quartz,” a prime ingredient in Xinjiang-made solar panels, but at least so far, Washington has not moved to restrict export of the product, the South China Morning Post reports. Meanwhile at the Wire China, Katrina Northrop has a deep-dive on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), the state-owned entity that has a hand in nearly all industry in the region and that has been sanctioned by the U.S.
Racial profiling of Chinese scientists in the U.S.: A new study from Jenny Lee and Xiaojie Li at the University of Arizona and the Committee of 100 found that “around 42.2% of Chinese scientists — people of Chinese descent or heritage, regardless of citizenship — in the U.S. feel racially profiled by the U.S. government, compared to 27% of Asian scientists who are not Chinese, and 8.6% of non-Chinese scientists, including faculty, post-doctoral fellows and graduate students,” per University World News. See also the SupChina video investigation The China Initiative: The ethnic targeting of Chinese scientists and the subsequent brain drain.
Was the hypersonic weapons news overhyped? “China’s recent tests with hypersonic weapons systems — and the added layer of fractional orbital bombardment systems — are not a Sputnik moment. The technology is far less dangerous than it is often portrayed,” argues Sanne Verschuren, a fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, in War on the Rocks.
Three key takeaways for how China sets technical standards: Matt Sheehan, Marjory Blumenthal, and Michael Nelson write for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Beijing’s “plans to reshape a vast array of technical standards that shape the products and services that consumers around the world rely on.” They find three things: China is allowing industry to have a greater role in developing technical standards; China is still using standards to implement “brute-force upgrading of the technologies in its industrial base,” whereas other countries use them in more minor roles; and China is looking to “align 85 percent of its domestic standards with international standards” — what other countries may see not as welcome synchronization, but as an effort by China to “force its own standards on the rest of the world.”
