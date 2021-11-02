11.2.21 What else we’re reading
Big story minutes before press time: Yahoo has pulled out of China, though many of its main services have long been shut down in the country. More to come in tomorrow’s edition.
- The city that makes 80% of Chinese-made Christmas decorations is facing three-fold pressure from expensive materials, energy cuts, and shipping delays. Lab-grown diamonds have been affected, too.
- In a rare U.S. IPO by a Chinese company since Didi’s provoked Beijing’s ire in July, biotech firm LianTech raised $325 million — though its stock plunged 14% in its trading debut.
- The Ministry of Education has begun dispatching inspectors to implement its “double reduction” policy and ensure tutoring companies are complying with new rules.
- Over 30,000 visitors to Disney’s Shanghai park were locked in and mass tested after a case was discovered there, in a drastic example of China’s “COVID zero” policy.