Links for Tuesday, November 2, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
New overtime limits, new leadership at internet companies
ByteDance shortens work hours and Kuaishou loses its CEO / SupChina
At TikTok parent ByteDance, employees can now only work Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless they get advance permission to stay overtime — within limits, and with extra pay. Meanwhile at rival Kuaishou, CEO Sù Huá 宿华 has become the latest Chinese tech leader to step down, though he remains chairman.
Additional business and technology links:
More enforcement of new tutoring rules
教育部建立线上学科类校外培训机构日常巡查制度 / Ministry of Education
The Ministry of Education has begun dispatching inspectors to implement its “double reduction” policy and ensure tutoring companies are complying with new rules.
Are foreign firms fleeing Hong Kong and China?
Hong Kong takes risk in shutting itself off to the world / FT (paywall)
“Opening up to China while keeping its international border closed is an unprecedented experiment.”
Hong Kong ends quarantine exemptions for bankers, executives / Bloomberg (paywall)
Departing U.S. business chiefs warn of expat exodus from China / FT (paywall)
“Companies blame tough travel restrictions that have hit families for difficulties in retaining staff.”
Law firms in Hong Kong in the line of fire / FT (paywall)
Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss’s China head Betty Yap to depart / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biotech firm LianTech dips toes into U.S. markets
China-focused biotech Lianbio raises $325 million in U.S. IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
In a rare U.S. IPO by a Chinese company since Didi provoked Beijing’s ire in July, biotech firm LianTech raised $325 million — though its stock plunged 14% in its trading debut.
ByteDance restructures as CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
TikTok owner restructures after tough year / FT (paywall)
“ByteDance to split into six business units as outlook dims for gaming and online education.”
ByteDance to reorganize into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok / Reuters
“TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew [周受資 Zhōu Shòuzī] will step down as its parent ByteDance’s chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video platform full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.”
Foreign investors wade back into China
Global investors turn cautiously optimistic on China / FT (paywall)
“Sentiment shifts after Evergrande crisis and Beijing’s regulatory assault pummels markets.”
Venture capital hasn’t given up on China / WSJ (paywall)
“Despite the carnage in overseas listed tech firms, VC activity in China remains surprisingly resilient.”
China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ / Reuters
“Chinese stock market investors are swapping big tech names for ‘small giants’ and luxury brands for mass market companies, aiming to cash in on [General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 ‘common prosperity’ plan for the economy.”
China tech stocks jump on fresh sign of easing trade tensions / Caixin (paywall)
Bank of America to apply to set up brokerage unit in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Bank of America Corp. is planning to apply to set up a securities firm in China, joining a push by rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. into the $54 trillion financial market.”
Huawei skirts smartphone sanctions with 5G tech
Amid U.S. sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology / AP
“China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is providing smart services and 5G technology to industries such as healthcare, creating new revenue streams that might offset the damage to its smartphone business from U.S. sanctions.”
China’s strained economy
China shares fall as shut schools spark concern on virus curbs / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s economy faces new downward pressures, Premier Li says / Bloomberg (paywall)
China pledges boost in policy support for consumer services sector / Reuters
Diageo hopes to win over China with whisky
Diageo to make whisky in China to woo premium drinkers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Diageo Plc is investing $75 million into building its first whisky distillery in China, aiming to turn more local drinkers into whisky lovers in a spirits market long dominated by baijiu makers like Kweichow Moutai Co.”
Diageo to build $75 mln distillery to make its first Chinese single-malt whisky / Reuters
Sunac strikes deal with firm linked to defaulting developer
Sunac services strikes deal to buy into property management unit linked to struggling rival / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong-listed property management company Sunac Services Holding Ltd. has struck a deal to buy nearly a third of a peer linked to a developer that recently missed a payment deadline on $250 million bond.”
Struggling pig farmers
China’s new pig farmers aim to ride out boom-bust cycle / Reuters
“China’s huge hog sector is struggling with excess production after millions of small, often first-time, pig farmers entered the industry to capitalise on record profits during a swine-fever related shortage.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China urges citizens to stock up on necessities for the winter
China urges families to stock up on food for winter months. / NYT (paywall)
“China has called on families and local governments to stock up on daily necessities as the country enforces stringent restrictions intended to curb a number of COVID outbreaks.”
China tells citizens to stockpile food as COVID controls are tightened / FT (paywall)
China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter / Reuters
China urges stocking up ahead of winter, prompting worries online / Bloomberg (paywall)
Don’t read too much into Commerce Ministry’s call for households to stock up on daily necessities, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
“In response to such concerns, sources close to the ministry said that people should not over-interpret the statement. The notice is a regular seasonal move aiming to ensure adequate supplies and stable prices of daily necessities, they told Caixin.”
Is the price of cutting carbon too high?
China’s push to burn more coal puts climate goals at risk. / NYT (paywall)
“Although China has made huge strides toward cleaner air over the past decade, extra coal and diesel use could threaten some of that progress.”
Why China’s green transition won’t be easy / Barrons
China’s property crackdown helps reduce emissions — for now / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s commitment to cutting carbon emissions will largely depend on how far Beijing is willing to go in reducing the economy’s reliance on housing construction.”
China binges on U.S. gas to manage energy shortage, carbon footprint / WSJ (paywall)
“Record U.S. liquefied natural gas exports to China contrast to just a couple of years ago during the trade war.”
A forest fire in Tibet
A forest fire in Tibet has been ablaze for a week / Sixth Tone
“Some 500 firefighters are trying to douse the flames in the high-altitude area with steep terrain.”
Firefighters work to extinguish forest fire in Tibet / CGTN
Will China produce generic versions of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment?
Chinese drug makers want to produce U.S. COVID-19 pill for poorer nations / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese companies have applied to produce generic versions of Merck’s molnupiravir pill under U.N.-backed MPP programme.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi moves to cement Party legacy
Shutting down historical debate, China makes it a crime to mock heroes / NYT (paywall)
“Under a new law, China has zealously prosecuted even the perceived slander of Communist figures, broadening Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 campaign to dominate party orthodoxy.”
China’s Xi to cement authority, legacy in Communist Party resolution / Reuters
“[General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is expected to push through an historical resolution at a key Communist Party gathering next week, cementing his authority and legacy and strengthening his case for a precedent-breaking third term starting next year.”
Is China blocking foreign media at the Beijing Olympics?
Beijing Olympics blocking foreign media coverage, group says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s foreign press corps urged the International Olympic Committee for greater access to the Beijing Winter Games, complaining that organizers have ‘continuously stymied’ them from covering preparations for the event.”
China accused of blocking media access to Winter Olympics / Guardian
“Foreign media say authorities have blocked requests for access and harassed reporters.”
China hits back at U.S. over mystery sub collison with “underwater mountain”
Beijing says ‘irresponsible’ U.S. hasn’t clearly explained submarine incident / SCMP (paywall)
“United States has failed to disclose exactly where it happened and what the vessel was doing there, foreign ministry spokesman says.”
U.S. nuclear sub’s mystery collision was with ‘underwater mountain’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The American nuclear submarine damaged last month in the South China Sea hit an uncharted seamount, USNI News reported, an explanation that would ease concerns that it had collided with a foreign vessel in the contested waterway.”
U.S. spy planes over South China Sea likely surveyed nuclear fallout of sub collision, observers say / SCMP (paywall)
China, Russia push UN to lift sanctions on North Korea
China, Russia revive push to lift U.N. sanctions on North Korea / Reuters
“China and Russia are pushing the U.N. Security Council to ease sanctions on North Korea by reviving a 2019 attempt to remove a ban on Pyongyang’s exports of statues, seafood and textiles and expanding it to include lifting a refined petroleum imports cap.”
Taiwan war watch
Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension / Reuters
“Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force.”
Taiwan hints U.S. military is training 40 of its marines in Guam / SCMP (paywall)
“Taiwan has sent troops to the U.S. island territory of Guam for training and joint exercises, its defense minister appeared to confirm, days after the admission that the Americans were training its forces on the island.”
Ex-Trump security adviser warns of China ‘mischief’ on Taiwan by 2024 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Asked about U.S. defense of Taiwan, Antony Blinken repeats commitment to weapons sales only / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwan to woo backers at APEC for bid to join Pacific trade pact / Reuters
China’s multiple pacts
After Australia, ASEAN upgrades ties with China in balancing act / RFA
“The Southeast Asian bloc raises relationships with Beijing and Canberra to comprehensive strategic partnerships.”
China applies to join digital trade pact with Singapore and NZ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Beijing’s intentions toward the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement [are] unclear.”
Chinese ships return to disputed sea with Philippines
Chinese vessels return to reef at center of spat with Philippines / RFA
“The latest imagery suggests the ships remained in the area and some had even moved closer to Whitsun Reef.”
Stalled subways
De-platformed: China rethinks its subway addiction / Sixth Tone
“[…] local officials in the central province of Hunan finally confirmed what has long been speculated in transportation policy circles: China’s central government has suspended all applications for new subway lines in cities without existing metro systems, likely in response to mounting concerns over rising costs and runaway local debt.”
Space militarization?
Chinese satellite hints at space warfare prowess by dodging U.S. surveillance / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese satellite has used a manoeuvre to avoid being followed by a spying U.S. satellite, hinting at its capability in potential space warfare.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Elon Musk’s ancient Chinese poem tweet goes viral
Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post / Reuters
“The posting of an ancient Chinese poem by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media [Twitter and Weibo] on Tuesday has driven Chinese internet users to engage in a frenzied debate game over his meaning, with many also praising him for his knowledge of the text.”
Tesla founder Elon Musk posts ancient Chinese poem, with Twitter users guessing at meanings from crypto to the UN / SCMP (paywall)
Conjectures rise on Elon Musk’s post of ancient Chinese poem, including Taiwan question / Global Times
China’s rapidly growing wine industry
Red China: Up-and-coming wineries gain recognition / Reuters
“From the rolling hills of coastal Shandong Province to the desert heights of Ningxia and the deep valleys of southwestern Yunnan, Chinese vineyards and wineries are winning recognition.”
A growing appetite for horror — spooky escape rooms and murder mystery games
House of screams: Inside China’s hidden horror trade / Sixth Tone
“Du ‘Mr. Mask’ Xifan is making a killing by feeding China’s growing fascination with ghouls, gremlins, and gore.”
Detained over a meme
Man detained for 9 days in China for sending meme deemed ‘insulting’ to police / CNN
“A man in China was reportedly detained for nine days after sending a meme to a group chat that was deemed offensive to police in an incident that has gone viral on Chinese social media.”
Doctor donates $15.6 million to train med school grads
Chinese university receives largest ever donation from a doctor to help train the country’s medical graduates / SCMP (paywall)
“A leading Chinese anesthetist has donated 100 million yuan ($15.6 million) to train high-quality clinical doctors, state broadcaster CCTV reported.”