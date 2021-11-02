Rec links 11/2/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
A high-profile defense of China’s “COVID zero” policy: Zhōng Nánshān 钟南山, one of the nation’s most prominent public health figures, argued in a CGTN interview (in Chinese) that China’s strict virus control measures are “not too costly when it comes to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, and in fact costs less than treating patients after they’ve been infected,” Caixin reports.
Factory shortages hit wholesalers in Yiwu, Zhejiang: The city that makes 80% of Chinese-made Christmas decorations is facing three-fold pressure from expensive materials, energy cuts, and shipping delays, Bloomberg reports. Lab-grown diamonds have been affected, too.
“China’s supply of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) talent now rivals that of the United States, both in terms of quantity and quality,” writes Remco Zwetsloot in a report for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The most powerful — and perhaps only — lasting and asymmetric American advantage is its ability to attract and retain international talent, a feat China has not been able to replicate despite extensive efforts. But the U.S. government risks squandering that advantage through poor immigration policy.” See also in the Wall Street Journal: Visa restrictions on Chinese students endanger U.S. innovation edge, universities say.
A “national awakening” on climate change? Li Shuo, a climate policy expert at Greenpeace East Asia in Beijing, suggested that a series of recent natural disasters made worse by climate change is having an effect on public attitudes in China. The Associated Press reports that “in a common pattern around the world, those who have contributed least to the warming and have the fewest resources to adapt often feel the pain most acutely.”
China’s smoking-related cancer epidemic: “More stringent tobacco control was crucial for China to ‘curtail a rising tide of cancer deaths,’ researchers said after estimating that deaths from smoking-related cancers in the country would rise by about half over the next two decades,” the South China Morning Post reports. Related, on SupChina: China’s cigarette smoking epidemic.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!