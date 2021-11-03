11.3.21 What else we’re reading
- Elon Musk is viral again in China for tweeting a Ming-era poem about people failing to get along, in a commentary either on Musk’s recent spat with the World Food Programme or competing dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
- Gree, a home appliance maker, was fined $91 million by U.S. prosecutors for knowingly selling defective, fire-prone dehumidifiers for nearly a year before recalling them.
- Warehouse clubs like Costco are increasingly popular and competition between foreign and local firms is heating up as middle-class Chinese consumers catch onto the membership-for-discounts model.
- Beverage maker Genki Forest raised $200 million in its latest funding round. Its valuation is now $150 billion — up 250% in just half a year.