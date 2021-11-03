Editor’s note for Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Correction: Our word of the day yesterday, in reference to the Peng Shuai MeToo allegations, was melon (瓜 guā), Chinese internet slang for watching something dramatic unfold, used in a way similar to American “eating popcorn” memes. The word is short for “eating watermelon” (吃西瓜 chī xīguā), not eating melon seeds, as I said yesterday. Thanks to Jesse Yang for pointing this out.
Today’s most-talked about news is still the Peng Shuai case. Read our top story for a summary of what we know so far, and for views on it from a leading Chinese feminist.
Our word of the day today is tennis (网球 wǎng qiú).
Upcoming events:
- Tomorrow, November 4: A half hour chat with Chang Che, Kaiser Kuo, and me on How Xi Jinping is remaking Chinese education.
- Day 1 of the 2021 NEXTChina conference on November 10 is online and FREE for everyone to attend from anywhere.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief