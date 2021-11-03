Rec links 11/3/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Sissy men still rule the internet, despite government crackdown: “A Thai cosmetics brand ended its relationship with two live-streamers and terminated the contract with their talent agency after the show received instant backlash for mocking a ‘sissy idol,’” reports the South China Morning Post.
ByteDance chairman Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣 steps down, “completing a leadership transition that began in May,” reports the Wall Street Journal, or see the Guardian. Founders of other tech companies, including JD, Pinduoduo, and Kuaishou, have also retreated from top jobs in the last year.
Hong Kong under the National Security Law: Activist Tony Chung (鍾翰林 Zhōng Hànlín), 20, became the “youngest person convicted under national security law [but told the] judge he has no regrets for continuing his independence campaign,” while Hong Kong filmmakers see their future being censored.
Beijing school COVID lockdown: “Parents gathered outside a primary school in Beijing late into the night on Monday, anxiously waiting for their children who’d been caught in a snap lockdown triggered by a teacher being diagnosed with COVID-19,” report Bloomberg and the Guardian.
China’s top science prize winners announced: Aircraft designer Gù Sòngfēn 顾诵芬 and nuclear scientist Wáng Dàzhōng 王大中 received the State Pre-eminent Science and Technology Award in Beijing, and “with it a prize of 8 million yuan ($1.25 million) each, slightly more than this year’s Nobel Prize winners will receive.” The award was also given to a Hong Kong medical team for groundbreaking liver disease research.
