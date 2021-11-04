11.4.21 What else we’re reading
- Moka, an HR automation startup, raised $100 million in its Series C. The company says it is a unicorn, but hasn’t disclosed its exact valuation.
- Evergrande covered two interest payments last-minute to avoid default last week, but the rollercoaster continues. FT has a helpful timeline of its other upcoming bills.
- On Tuesday, we reported on ByteDance’s shortened work hours. Since then, its founder and former CEO Zhang Yiming stepped down as chairman — but he may still control the company from behind the scenes.
- Tencent is joining China’s race for semiconductor self-sufficiency, designing three chips for various AI and networking applications — but they rely on overseas ARM architecture, which could pose geopolitical risks.