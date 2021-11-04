Editor’s note for Thursday, November 4, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Known for her mesmerizing videos of rural self-sufficiency, Lǐ Zǐqī 李子柒 offers viewers a pastoral escape from the technological ills of modernity. But her success is actually built around the very things that her on-screen lifestyle rejects. Rest of World examines how the beloved vlogger has become just another player in the platform economy — caught between the profit-making machine of social media and the shifting rhetoric of Chinese Communist Party politics.

Our word of the day is COVID zero strategy, usually rendered as “zero transmission strategy” (零传播政策 líng chuánbō zhèngcè).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

covid testing in hohhot china
Science & Health

China’s fourth Delta spike spreads to 19 regions, tests ‘COVID zero’ policy

Lucas Niewenhuis
Society & Culture

China’s leading LGBTQ advocacy group deletes social media accounts, appears to be in jeopardy

Jiayun Feng
Wang as Cardinal Richelieu, as Machiavelli, and as Zhuge Liang in pop art style

Who is the real Wang Huning?

Kaiser Kuo
Chinese radio dramas provide safe space for LGBTQ content

The wild, wonderful (and very queer) world of Chinese radio dramas

Jin Zhao
peng shuai zhang gaoli metoo accusation tennis

Censors go nuclear as tennis player’s MeToo allegations against top official go viral

Jeremy Goldkorn
Taiwan constitutional reform

Taiwan parties split over constitutional reform

Itamar Waksman