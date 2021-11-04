Editor’s note for Thursday, November 4, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Known for her mesmerizing videos of rural self-sufficiency, Lǐ Zǐqī 李子柒 offers viewers a pastoral escape from the technological ills of modernity. But her success is actually built around the very things that her on-screen lifestyle rejects. Rest of World examines how the beloved vlogger has become just another player in the platform economy — caught between the profit-making machine of social media and the shifting rhetoric of Chinese Communist Party politics.
Our word of the day is COVID zero strategy, usually rendered as “zero transmission strategy” (零传播政策 líng chuánbō zhèngcè).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief