Links for Thursday, November 4, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Byton in bankruptcy hearings
The end of Byton’s electric car dreams? / SupChina
Byton is one of China’s many EV startups whose future once seemed bright — but is now trying to stay afloat amidst a huge field of competitors.
Hong Kong IPO watch
Chinese companies reconsider U.S. IPO, look to Hong Kong / SupChina
What do a fitness app, AI-enabled matchmaking, and 3D modeling software have in common? The Chinese companies behind each — Keep, Soul, and Kujiale — were all geared up for a U.S. IPO, but then plans changed.
Additional business and technology links:
A unicorn in HR automation
China’s HR tech startup Moka closes $100M led by Tiger Global / TechCrunch
Moka, an HR automation startup, raised $100 million in its Series C. The company says it is a unicorn, but hasn’t disclosed its exact valuation.
Finance industry opening, despite tensions elsewhere
China’s finance world opens up to foreigners, sort of / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Despite rising trade tensions globally and a domestic crackdown on private enterprise, China has steadily opened its massive market to foreign banks, insurers, asset managers and payment companies.”
Uber takes a $3 billion hit on Didi stake
Uber to take $3 billion loss on Didi after China crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Though the fluctuations in Didi and Zomato are only paper gains and losses, Uber’s other stakes, including Grab Holdings Inc., Aurora and Joby Aviation LLC, have also taken steps to go public and could spell more volatility for Uber’s finances.”
It’s a jungle out there for China’s ride-hailing firms
China’s ride-hailing outfits feed on fierce competition / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Scrappy startups have given way to large, publicly traded companies.”
China’s internet firms plummeted this quarter
Record $781 billion wiped off Chinese internet companies’ market value in third quarter / Caixin (paywall)
“The total market value of the 176 listed Chinese internet firms fell by more than 5 trillion yuan ($781 billion) to 13.6 trillion yuan, sinking more than 27% quarter-on-quarter and 19.5% year-on-year, according to a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.”
Price cuts for coal
China’s coal miners commit to cut prices after state intervention / FT (paywall)
“Lower prices aimed at easing [the] domestic energy crisis cause ‘chaos’ for global markets.”
Higher fuel prices for Chinese airlines
Chinese airlines to apply fuel surcharge from Friday as oil prices rise / Reuters
“The move comes as oil benchmarks trade close to their highest levels in years.”
Evergrande default watch
Evergrande: the bond and interest payment deadlines to watch / FT (paywall)
“Chinese developer narrowly averted default but is under pressure to meet obligations into next year.”
Property crisis persists with more selloffs, tighter oversight of home purchases
Chinese developer Kaisa unit misses payment, debt worries mount / Reuters
Chinese developer stocks endure new selloff as Kaisa hits record low / WSJ (paywall)
“Kaisa said a wealth-management product that it guaranteed had missed a payment, and it was working on a payment plan for that investment vehicle.”
China’s developer bond slump deepens as selling spreads onshore / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The selloff in Chinese property dollar bonds intensified on Thursday amid signs of cracks emerging in the nation’s much larger onshore market.”
China is blowing up one of the world’s most lucrative bond bets / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The risk for bargain hunters — and for China’s property-dependent economy — is that the crackdown goes too far.”
Beijing may tighten management of home purchase funds / Reuters
Smartphone chip giant Unisoc rises as a top global competitor
China’s smartphone chip champion Unisoc reaches new heights in global market / SCMP (paywall)
“The fabless chip firm saw its shipments of smartphone processors grow 147 times from a year earlier during the most recent quarter.”
Fine-tuning a fizzling economy
Analysis: Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ feels the heat as economy fizzles / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Divide the cake or make it bigger? Debate returns to China.”
China premier urges policy fine-tuning as economic woes mount / Bloomberg (paywall)
China is permanently damaging its marketplace / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shuli Ren writes: “Talk of war, stagflation and rationing is eroding the country’s confidence and affecting the dynamics of its financial industry.”
Longi solar products detained by U.S. customs over ties to Xinjiang
Top solar firm Longi says U.S customs detained products / Bloomberg (paywall)
Longi joins the list of solar manufacturers tied to Xinjiang-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., which produces silicon used in the solar panel manufacturing process. The Biden administration started blocking imports of silica-based products made by Hoshine in June, in a bid to confront human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
European fund giant Amundi pulls $19 billion from joint China venture
Amundi hit by $19 billion outflow from China joint venture / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Amundi SA’s net inflows were unexpectedly dragged down by 16.3 billion euros ($19 billion) of cash being pulled from a Chinese joint venture in the third quarter.”
EV maker Bedeo buys Protean from Evergrande unit
Evergrande auto unit is selling Protean to EV maker Bedeo / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese court orders Apple to pay $1.9 million for copyright infringement
Apple to pay $1.9 million to online Chinese publisher for copyright infringement in App Store / SCMP (paywall)
“The Tianjin Binhai People’s Court found several unnamed apps on Apple’s online App Store in mainland China published unlicensed content.”
Vaccine maker Clover Biopharma to debut on HKEX
Chinese COVID vaccine maker Clover Biopharma set for HKEX debut / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals is set to debut on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday as it races to win regulatory approval and begin shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China rolls out a new cultural heritage protection plan
China vows to better protect and promote its heritage sites / Sixth Tone
“The country will train thousands of archeologists to further strengthen its cultural heritage protection program.”
Hong Kong aims for China reopen with segregated airport, COVID-19 tracking app
Travelers from China to be segregated at Hong Kong Airport / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Passengers traveling from mainland China will be segregated at Hong Kong’s airport, in a move aimed at convincing the Chinese government to reopen its border with the city.”
Hong Kong may make more eateries use COVID contact tracing app / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong will likely make more restaurants require check-in via its COVID-19 contact tracing app in a push to accelerate reopening the city’s border with mainland China, a pro-government lawmaker said.”
China set to exceed pre-pandemic carbon levels
China’s carbon emissions set to pass pre-pandemic levels / SCMP (paywall)
“Report by Global Carbon Project predicts [the] country’s emissions will rise by 4 per cent this year as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Taiwan war watch: EU’s contentious Taiwan visit, and more provocations
EU Parliamentarians say they want to learn from Taiwan how to counter threats from Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
EU’s Taiwan delegation set to anger China by calling for stronger ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The European Parliament’s first official delegation to Taiwan called for more ‘high level’ exchanges between the two sides, disregarding Beijing’s warnings against diplomatic ties with the democratically ruled island.”
EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip / AP
China has debated attacking Taiwan-controlled islands, Taiwan official says / Reuters
“A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan’s Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President Tsai Ing-wen’s term ends.”
China launches new military satellites
China launches military satellites into orbit after delay / Space
“China sent new military satellites to orbit Wednesday (Nov. 3) for an undisclosed mission, following a lengthy launch delay.”
The future of vaccine diplomacy
China’s Xi warns on protectionism, calls for unimpeded vaccine trade / Reuters
“Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for the smooth global trade in [vaccines] and other medical supplies, saying that unilateralism and protectionism are rising across the world and globalisation is facing headwinds.”
China is leveraging its vaccine diplomacy beyond COVID shots / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Exports of coronavirus shots may lead to sales of inoculations for other diseases such as pneumonia and hepatitis, challenging Western companies.”
Top Hong Kong court denies bid to expand riot prosecutions
Hong Kong’s top court narrows scope for charging protesters / WSJ (paywall)
“Judgment casts [a] spotlight on [the] city’s independent legal system after Chinese officials called for city’s judges to put national security first.”
Top Hong Kong court rules against government bid to expand riot prosecutions / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s top court on Thursday quashed attempts by the city’s government to prosecute people for rioting or illegal assembly even without being present at the scene – a ruling lawyers described as a landmark.”
Japan hardens on China
Japan’s voters endorse getting tough on China / WSJ (paywall)
Bruce Klingner writes: “The weekend elections defied predictions — and gave Prime Minister Kishida room to step up defense spending, regional exercises and more.”
Northeast city Dandong expands border facilities with North Korea
Chinese city to expand border facilities with North Korea / Reuters
“The Chinese city of Dandong aims to build more [facilities] at its border crossing with North Korea as the two countries resumed cross-border rail freight traffic, media reported, fuelling anticipation of the complete reopening of the border soon.”
How China is using ports to develop regions in Africa
China Merchants Group exporting its Shekou model of port-industrial development to Africa / China-Africa Project
“China is the only foreign lender willing to supply gargantuan amounts of capital necessary to develop and modernize African ports.”
“With the focus on the port, the model does not aim only to facilitate the transportation of goods but to ‘develop a larger, integrated system that helps sustain the port and is sustained by it in turn.’”
UN backs China on “peaceful cooperation” for international security
AUKUS in sights as U.N. backs China on peaceful transfers of new security tech / SCMP (paywall)
“The resolution, titled ‘Promoting International Cooperation on Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security’, was narrowly approved by the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, with 75 votes in favour and 55 against, according to the website of the world body.”
More U.S.-China politicking at COP26
Biden’s COP26 strategy is to blame China and Russia while securing climate deals / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s unwillingness to further narrow climate difference emboldens U.S. officials to call out Beijing, Moscow.”
China hits back at criticism of Xi’s absence from COP26 / FT (paywall)
“Beijing says Chinese leader was prevented from joining summit by video link.”
Pandemic, politics drive Xi’s absence from global talks / AP
China urges U.S. to look at its own record on climate action after Biden condemns Xi’s absence / SCMP (paywall)
China’s muscly graft busters
China’s anti-graft agency has probed 36 major PBOC-linked cases / Caixin (paywall)
“A task force from China’s top anti-graft agency tackled 36 corruption cases linked to key areas of the central bank’s regulatory system over a four-year period since October 2017, a senior anti-graft official said.”
China’s top graft-buster reveals details of loans-for-bribes schemes at ICBC / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s top anti-corruption agency has revealed details of how two bankers at the world’s largest bank by assets meddled in loan approvals and skirted credit rules to illegally issue loans in exchange for bribes.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Viral video of impoverished family provokes concern over China’s social aid
Video showing unsanitary conditions of 4-month-old girl raises questions about Chinese social services / SCMP (paywall)
“A viral video of a destitute family raised into question living conditions required for state intervention.”
China’s expensive teas make for extravagant gifts
The true price of China’s most expensive teas / Sixth Tone
“Indeed, the mind-boggling prices of China’s most expensive teas are rarely meant to be taken literally. Instead, the price tags are tied to the tea’s symbolic value as gifts among China’s elite.”
Obituary for Lǐ Zéhòu 李泽厚
Star of 1980s ‘Chinese enlightenment’ dies in the U.S. at 91 / SCMP (paywall)
“Li Zehou, one of China’s most influential contemporary philosophers and a leading scholar of the ‘Chinese enlightenment’, died on Wednesday in the United States, his adoptive country for nearly 30 years. He was 91.”