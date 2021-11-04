Rec links 11/4/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Is China changing its nuclear weapons posture? The latest Pentagon report on Chinese military power, released yesterday, said that China is on track to have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 — double the rate of expansion previously estimated, the Wall Street Journal notes. That number would still be a fraction of the U.S. and Russia, the Economist writes, as each nation maintains about 4,000 warheads, but the magazine says Beijing’s buildup indicates a shift in strategy: “All told, China is shifting to a ‘launch on warning’ doctrine. Rather than rely on a minimal nuclear deterrent to retaliate after an initial nuclear attack, China would henceforth fire at the first sign of an incoming nuclear strike, even before the enemy warheads have landed.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the Pentagon’s report as “full of prejudice with a disregard of the facts.”
Taiwanese and U.S. generals play down imminent risk of war: Taiwan’s top military representative in the U.S., Yu Chien-feng (余劍鋒 Yú Jiànfēng), said that Beijing is “not trying to provoke” Taipei, and cautioned against overreaction to recent ADIZ incursions, which Yu said were mainly training flights, Politico reports. Meanwhile, the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, commented yesterday on the possibility of China trying to militarily seize Taiwan: “I don’t think that it is likely in the near future — being defined as, you know, six, 12, maybe 24 months, that kind of window.”
A call for U.S.-China cooperation on debt relief: The China-Africa Project reports, “Two scholars at the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies (SIIS), one of China’s most prestigious and influential foreign policy think tanks, published an uncharacteristically direct appeal for the United States and China to work together to help resolve the worsening debt crisis in developing countries.”
Tencent is joining China’s race for semiconductor self-sufficiency, designing three chips for various AI and networking applications, per CNBC. But like others, these chips would rely on overseas ARM architecture, which could pose geopolitical risks, as Paul Triolo explained on SupChina.
He quit the board, but does he still control ByteDance behind the scenes? The co-founder and chairman of the company behind TikTok, Zhāng Yīmíng 张一鸣, has relinquished his board seat at the company six months after he said he was stepping down as CEO to focus on the firm’s long-term strategy,” Caixin reports. But the South China Morning Post says he may still be pulling the strings.
