11.5.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • Delivery companies’ “common prosperity” pledges to raise couriers’ wages have fallen flat, with delivery workers reporting their bosses kept the raise for themselves.
  • Self-driving startup Momenta has raised over $1 billion this year after its latest $200 million round, with backing from Jack Ma’s investment fund and state-owned SAIC Motor.
  • Chinese publisher COL Digital Publishing defeated Apple in court, winning $1.9 million in the latest of a series of lawsuits related to digital intellectual property.
  • Huawei has lost the founder of its self-driving team to Geely. Chén Qí 陈奇 was a veteran of Huawei, whose automotive team is losing senior staff to more promising competitors.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

