11.5.21 What else we’re reading
- Delivery companies’ “common prosperity” pledges to raise couriers’ wages have fallen flat, with delivery workers reporting their bosses kept the raise for themselves.
- Self-driving startup Momenta has raised over $1 billion this year after its latest $200 million round, with backing from Jack Ma’s investment fund and state-owned SAIC Motor.
- Chinese publisher COL Digital Publishing defeated Apple in court, winning $1.9 million in the latest of a series of lawsuits related to digital intellectual property.
- Huawei has lost the founder of its self-driving team to Geely. Chén Qí 陈奇 was a veteran of Huawei, whose automotive team is losing senior staff to more promising competitors.