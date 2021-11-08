11.8.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • Donald Trump’s latest SPAC deal has major China ties: It’s not illegal, but ironic given his hardline posture against Chinese companies during his presidency.
  • Luó Yǒnghào 罗永浩, a dodgy smartphone entrepreneur, announced on Weibo that his “next venture” will be a “metaverse company,” accompanied by a viral Twitter thread by U.S. entrepreneur Shaan Puri.
  • After a new investment round, Avatar Technology’s second-largest shareholder is CATL. Avatar is an EV company founded in 2018 that spun off from a joint venture between Chang’an Automobile and NIO.
  • Zhāng Ruìmǐn 张瑞敏, the founder of Haier, China’s top home appliance conglomerate, stepped down on Friday.

Xi looks to set up his unprecedented third term this week

At the Chinese Communist Party’s fifth plenum this week, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will push through an historic resolution that will strengthen his case for an unprecedented third term as president next year. Dubbed “Resolution of the CCP Central Committee on the Major Achievements and Historical Experiences of the Party’s Centennial Struggle,” it will almost certainly be ratified.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

