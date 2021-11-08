Chinese sportswear brands: the vanguard of the “domestic turn”

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

As geopolitical turbulence and domestic consumption initiatives get underway, Chinese sportswear giants Li Ning and Anta Sports have had a booming year:

  • Each company had about $10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in sales, each up 60% from the previous year, in the first six months of 2021.
  • Within China, they’re rapidly closing in on foreign competitors: Anta and Lining now rank third and fifth for market share behind Nike and Adidas, according to one survey.

The context: Foreign sportswear brands, long dominant in China, have suffered recently from counter-boycotts responding to their bans on Xinjiang cotton:

  • Mainly younger Chinese consumers are rallying behind Chinese brands in a phenomenon called “guócháo” 国潮 (“national trend”).
  • The hype is also tied to “common prosperity”: Goldman Sachs included Li Ning in its list of 50 stocks that are expected to benefit in the coming years as state leaders emphasize clean energy, elements of the “real economy,” and domestic consumption.

What’s next: As with Manner Coffee and Shein, Chinese domestic brands are likely to enjoy a good harvest in the coming years as anti-foreign sentiment grows and self-sufficiency priorities take shape in Beijing.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing
Domestic News

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis
xi jinping property tax

In flex of political muscle, Xi pushes through controversial property tax

Matthew Silberman