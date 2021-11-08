Editor’s note for Monday, November 8, 2021

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

My thoughts today:

Earlier today, you will have received an email from our founder about a crowdfunding program we’re doing:

We want to raise money to expand our editorial offering, but we don’t want to take a large round of investment from a media group, state entity, or other institutional investor that may want to censor or shape our editorial coverage. If you want to join us, click here and check out the offering.

Chinese activists’ mobile health codes are showing red alerts, forcing them to cancel plans to travel, to start legal proceedings, or to visit imprisoned relatives, reports (in Chinese) independent — and amazingly still surviving! — Hong Kong website Stand News.

It’s sadly predictable: In February 2020, I wrote a short piece titled: “The coming biosecurity state — How the coronavirus will strengthen China’s surveillance state.”

Here is a fantastic resource if you’re learning Chinese: The Slow Chinese newsletter by Andrew Methven, “a collection of Chinese words, phrases, idioms and slang to help you maintain and improve your Chinese language skills, and keep on top of the latest language trends in China.”

Our word of the day is The third historical resolution (第三次历史性决议 dì sān cì lìshǐ xìng juéyì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

Twitter

