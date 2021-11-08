Links for Monday, November 8, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
FT report hints at internal trading
Top Chinese executives offload shares before crunchtime / SupChina
A review by the Financial Times found dozens of Chinese tech leaders, including those at GSX Techedu, executing well-timed stock trades this year as Beijing began its selective leveling of private industries.
Nike and Adidas face more intense local competition
Chinese sportswear brands: the vanguard of the “domestic turn” / SupChina
As geopolitical turbulence and domestic consumption initiatives get underway, Chinese sportswear giants Li Ning and Anta Sports have had a booming year. Anta and Li Ning now rank third and fifth for market share behind Nike and Adidas, according to one survey.
Additional business and technology links:
China eases on education crackdown with after-school tutoring licenses
China to issue licenses for education companies to resume after-school tutoring / WSJ (paywall)
“Companies will be required to operate after-school tutoring on a nonprofit basis while being allowed to make a profit on other businesses.”
Trump’s China investment ties
What’s going on with Trump’s SPAC? / The Wire China
Donald Trump’s latest SPAC deal has major China ties: It’s not illegal, but ironic given his hardline posture against Chinese companies during his presidency.
Metaverse mania
又现20cm涨停！元宇宙有多火？罗永浩都来了，更有国家队跑步入场！ / Sina
Luó Yǒnghào 罗永浩, a dodgy smartphone entrepreneur, announced on Weibo that his “next venture” will be a “metaverse company,” accompanied by a viral Twitter thread by U.S. entrepreneur Shaan Puri.
Electric vehicles investment
Battery giant CATL invests in Avatar technology, becoming second-largest shareholder / Pandaily
After a new investment round, Avatar Technology’s second-largest shareholder is CATL. Avatar is an EV company founded in 2018 that spun off from a joint venture between Chang’an Automobile and NIO.
Change at the top of China’s most famous white goods brand
Haier founder Zhang Ruimin to step down as chairman / Caixin (paywall)
Zhāng Ruìmǐn 张瑞敏, the founder of Haier, China’s top home appliance conglomerate, stepped down on Friday.
Japan’s SoftBank sinks over China tech crackdown
SoftBank reports $3.5 billion loss, hit by China’s tech crackdown / WSJ (paywall)
“Japanese tech investor loses big on Alibaba stake but announces share buyback and says its risks are under control.”
SoftBank unveils $8.8bn share buyback following investor pressure / FT (paywall)
“Despite the setback, Son said he would accelerate the pace of investments for the Vision Fund’s sequel fund, which had allocated 15 per cent of its $33bn in capital to China as of the end of September.”
SoftBank feels the chill wind from China / WSJ (paywall)
Blizzard-hit SoftBank launches buyback after $10 bln Vision Fund loss / Reuters
Japan’s SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments / AP
Big Tech crackdown and investment updates
China’s top venture capitalist cuts stakes in Meituan and Pinduoduo / FT (paywall)
“Neil Shen steps up sales of personal shares in country’s biggest tech groups.”
Poor report cards likely at China’s Big Tech after regulatory crackdown / Reuters
‘China’s Robinhood’ brokerages are next targets in tech crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Shares in Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding plunge after Beijing critique.”
Crypto giant Huobi leaves for Gibraltar amidst crackdown
China crypto ban slashes revenues and spurs Huobi to ‘go global’ / FT (paywall)
“The exchange is cutting off Chinese users and will lose a third of revenues from next year, co-founder tells FT.”
China crypto giant moves spot-trading operations to Gibraltar / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Huobi Group, a cryptocurrency-technology company founded in 2013, is moving its spot-trading operation to Gibraltar as it takes steps to leave China, where authorities are cracking down on the industry.”
Foreign firms are still keen on China
Credit Suisse expects China listings in Hong Kong to rebound / Bloomberg (paywall)
Scottish Mortgage Trust hit by Chinese tech slump / FT (paywall)
“112-year-old trust still outperforms index and remains committed to investing in China.”
PwC to boost headcount in China by 20,000 with $1.25bn investment / FT (paywall)
“Big Four firm’s five-year plan would make its presence almost twice the size of its UK operations.”
New China data transfer rules to be costly for foreign companies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Business groups worry about vague terms in draft regulations.”
Earlier last month on TechCrunch: The rapidly changing investor calculus on China’s tech giants.
Should China disclose company data to the U.S.?
Chinese critics express dismay over Taiwan chip maker TSMC’s compliance with Washington’s semiconductor data request / SCMP (paywall)
“State-owned media and mainland Chinese social networks are rife with speculation about the potential threat posed by TSMC’s response to the U.S. data request.”
Esports gets a boost from trending championship tournament
China’s big esports win gives the country’s struggling gaming industry a much-needed boost, analysts say / SCMP (paywall)
League of Legends and Twitch streamers fuel latest Netflix hit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings Ltd. pulled off a pair of successes for its League of Legends franchise over the weekend, with a raucous e-sports tournament that drew more viewers than ever before and the strong debut for a new video series on Netflix.”
Chinese team EDG wins LoL esports World Championship 2021 / What’s on Weibo
“EDG, China’s Edward Gaming team, is dominating trending topic lists on Chinese social media this weekend for winning the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds 2021) title.”
China’s art world is hopping on blockchain tech
Chinese museums and galleries tap blockchain tech to digitize ancient Chinese artifacts / TechNode
“Launched on an Alipay mini-program, AntChain Fan Points, the digital Goujian sword is one example of Chinese museums and galleries seeking blockchain tech to popularize prized ancient Chinese artifacts.”
AI firms race for IPOs despite waning interest
China’s AI quartet walk through the valley of death / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies are racing for public share sales even as investors’ appetite for new issues is waning, making it harder for them to generate fresh funding to sustain growth.”
China’s booming EV market has foreign firms salivating
50% of surveyed Chinese car buyers would opt for an EV as market moves into high gear / TechNode
“At least half of the 1,000 surveyed Chinese urban consumers are looking to buy an electric vehicle (EV) as their automotive purchase, an increase of 16% from the 2019 findings, a survey by consultants AlixPartners found. It’s the latest sign of an accelerated transition from gasoline vehicles in the country.”
China’s electric-car boom is fueling a war for talent / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Doubling your salary is possible in the nation’s red-hot EV market.”
VW’s China partner is buying much bigger ships to transport cars / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla shipments in China drop as exports from Shanghai jump / Bloomberg (paywall)
China EV startup Leapmotor picks banks for Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
Eramet plans $400 million lithium plant with China’s Tsingshan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Are Chinese brands edging out global competitors?
China’s domestic sportwear brands rapidly closing on Nike, Adidas / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Improvements to product quality essential if global ambitions are to be reached.”
What can Europe learn from China’s live e-commerce boom? / TechNode
“Brands venturing into livestreaming at home need to be aware of cultural differences.”
Property crisis continues to worsen
Chinese junk bond yields top 25% as property-market strains intensify / WSJ (paywall)
Evergrande unit’s bondholders yet to receive coupon payments / Bloomberg (paywall)
China bond rout shifts from Evergrande to other big developers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese developer controlled by government is latest to plunge / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Sino Ocean Group Holding Ltd., part-owned by the finance ministry, has become the latest property company to see its bonds slump.”
Despite China’s trade surplus, its economy isn’t out of the woods yet
China’s economy faces risk of yearslong real-estate hangover / WSJ (paywall)
“Booming market helped juice growth for more than a decade; without it, China could struggle to match previous pace, economists say.”
China’s exports stay strong, trade surplus tops $80 billion / AP
China trade surplus can cushion but not stop slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s record trade surplus is cushioning the economy from weakening domestic demand and giving policy makers room to delay stimulus. But it won’t be enough to keep growth from slowing further.”
Hong Kong’s economic restructure under Beijing
Hong Kong’s property barons set to benefit from affordable housing drive / FT (paywall)
“City’s developers [are] well-positioned to capitalise on Beijing’s efforts to promote social justice.”
Hong Kong fiscal reserves under threat as public expenditure soars / FT (paywall)
“Legislature shorn of opposition lawmakers approves $39bn for government projects.”
Chinese energy giants sign LNG contracts with U.S.
Sinopec and Sinochem sign long-term U.S. LNG contracts / Caixin (paywall)
Haidilao, New Oriental close locations as Uniqlo plans to expand
Shares in China’s hot pot chain Haidilao jump after plan to shut stores / Reuters
China’s biggest private tutor to close nearly all of its 1,500-plus learning centers / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s biggest private tuition provider is closing the vast majority of its branches, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s founder said, in the wake of new regulations that ban many in the sector from making a profit.”
Uniqlo eyes 100 China stores a year, starts with Beijing flagship / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Burned Ant Group restructures in bid to appease Beijing
Ant Group reshuffles consumer loan business to make it clear who’s actually doing the lending / Caixin (paywall)
China Mobile to IPO in Shanghai
China Mobile cleared for $8.6 billion Shanghai share sale / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing’s elderly snap up cabbages
Beijing residents stock up on cabbages in uncertain times / Reuters
“Older residents in Beijing recently stocked up on cabbage, giving a tradition a new lease of life after the government advised people to keep enough basic goods at home in case of emergencies.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Climate risks are mounting in China, Lancet report says
China staring at deadly floods, heatwaves and pestilence as climate change hits home, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
“From more intense floods in central China to rising threats from heatwaves and disease-carrying mosquitoes in the south – the impact of climate change on health is increasing across China, a sweeping new report has found.”
Health impacts of climate change in China worsening, report says / Sixth Tone
“The report in the Lancet said the country has ‘a unique opportunity’ to increase leadership in protecting the environment and health of its people.”
China pledges more climate commitments amidst skepticism
China issues guidelines to fight pollution, cut emissions / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China issued guidelines to reduce pollution and cut carbon emissions in an effort to address outstanding environmental issues in key regions and industries.”
China’s central bank rolls out lending tool for carbon emission cuts / Reuters
IEA warns Paris climate target at risk as U.S. and China shun coal pact / FT (paywall)
“Fatih Birol says chances of meeting goals ‘close to zero’ if dirtiest fossil fuel is not phased out.”
Don’t be so quick to doubt China’s climate change dedication / NYT (paywall)
By Angel Hsu: “Energy experts have likened shifting away from a fossil-fuel economy, as China has pledged to do by 2060, to turning a giant ship: It must overcome significant inertia before generating sufficient momentum in the other direction. And China’s ship is still turning.”
Squid fishing curbs
China to limit squid fishing fleet over environmental concerns / SCMP (paywall)
“China is set to cap for the first time the number of its squid fishing vessels operating in international waters, as it addresses concerns over fish stocks and environmental damage caused by its fleets.”
China’s cascading COVID-zero problem
China’s zero-COVID policy under strain as new cases spread / FT (paywall)
“Country faces ‘complex and grave challenge’ because virus has not been controlled internationally.”
Near-daily COVID tests, sleeping in classrooms: Life in COVID-zero China / NYT (paywall)
“Residents in Ruili, in southwestern China, have been locked down four times in the past year as part of the country’s quest to eliminate the virus.”
China reports 50 local cases as COVID outbreak continues to grow / Bloomberg (paywall)
China records 65 local COVID-19 cases as people flee testing in Chengdu / SCMP (paywall)
China says it will continue COVID curbs amid overseas outbreaks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese health authorities insist country will stick to zero tolerance approach to Covid-19 / SCMP (paywall)
China has given 75.96% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses / Reuters
Hong Kong COVID policy
Hong Kong COVID expert says city should reopen to rest of world / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong should reopen its borders to the rest of the world if six months of being COVID-19 free isn’t enough to enable authorities’ sought-after travel bubble with China, a top epidemiologist in the city said.”
Hong Kong border with mainland China to fully reopen to quarantine-free travel by June at latest, official sources say / SCMP (paywall)
Early snowfall for northern China
Early-season snow blankets Beijing, northern China / AP
“An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays.”
Collaboration on cancer drugs
U.S. and China urged to collaborate on cancer drugs through new initiative / FT (paywall)
“Coalition seeks to cut time needed to collect data on safety and efficacy of medicines.”
A trans-focused health clinic in Shanghai
China’s first clinic for trans youth a ‘good step,’ advocates say / Sixth Tone
“China’s transgender community and rights activists have hailed a top Shanghai children’s hospital for catering specifically to the trans minority group, which has long-faced discrimination at health care facilities.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China says U.S. spying accusations are “pure fabrication”
Chinese intelligence officer convicted of stealing secrets from General Electric / FT (paywall)
“U.S. justice department accuses Beijing of using espionage to modernise its industries.”
Beijing says U.S. spying charges against Chinese citizen ‘pure fabrication’ / Reuters
“The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that Xu Yanjun had been convicted by a federal jury of plotting to steal trade secrets from several U.S. aviation and aerospace companies.”
Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal U.S. aviation trade secrets / Reuters
Jury convicts Chinese national in aviation espionage case / AP
More China-U.S. tensions: Taiwan, Iran, and climate change
Fresh uncertainty over America’s ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
Congress pressures Biden to defend Taiwan / Politico
“China’s aggressive behavior is worrying lawmakers, but a new U.S. strategy could fan the flames.”
China tells Iran that U.S. should rectify nuclear moves: Xinhua / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China said the U.S. should rectify its actions in unilaterally withdrawing from a nuclear pact with Iran, and the Persian Gulf nation can resume fulfilling its nuclear commitments on that basis.”
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘absence of urgency’ on climate / Politico
“The former president’s appearance on the sidelines of the talks is meant to remind governments of the elation that surrounded the striking of the Paris accord.”
Taiwan war watch: Beijing vows punishment for “diehard Taiwan separatists,” and more
China sanctions three Taiwan leaders in retaliation effort / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China hit three top Taiwanese politicians with what it says are punishments that could be followed by criminal prosecution, as Beijing seeks to retaliate against Taipei’s overtures for greater international support.”
Beijing vows to punish ‘diehard Taiwan separatists’ / Caixin (paywall)
“Beijing will impose punitive measures against ‘diehard Taiwan separatists’ and investigate them for criminal acts, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.”
China spurs Taiwan anger with criminal liability threat for independence supporters / Reuters
China says Taiwan independence backers will be blacklisted / Guardian
Xi expands wartime mobilization powers as Taiwan tensions rise / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit / AP
Beijing sends 16 fighter jets towards Taiwan / DPA via SCMP (paywall)
“The People’s Liberation Army sent 16 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone on Saturday, Taipei said Sunday, a fresh high since the last wave of daily warplane sorties in early October.”
Courting foreign militaries with COVID-19 vaccines
China’s army furnishes foreign militaries with COVID-19 vaccines / WSJ (paywall)
“The People’s Liberation Army has helped further Beijing’s global interests during the pandemic, bringing doses directly to militaries.”
China’s inward turn is raising concerns
China turns inward: Xi Jinping, COP26 and the pandemic / FT (paywall)
“Responding to acute domestic pressures and hostility abroad, Beijing appears to be slowly decoupling from the west.”
China’s COVID-19 isolation takes toll on foreign bodies – with risks for its own tech health / SCMP (paywall)
A third and final part of a series by the SCMP on challenges China faces in its battle against COVID-19.
China’s self-isolation is a global concern / FT (paywall)
By Gideon Rachman: “Beijing’s zero-Covid policy is damaging international business and global governance.”
Angola’s debt dependence on China
Why Angola struggles to shake off its economic dependence on China / SCMP (paywall)
“The country is heavily indebted and relies on oil exports to China to pay off its loans – a strategy that has left it vulnerable to falling oil prices.”
China and Sri Lanka fight over fertilizer
Chinese firm seeks damages from Sri Lanka in fertilizer dispute / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A Chinese company is seeking damages from a Sri Lankan government agency for rejecting a shipment of organic fertilizer found to have pathogens in an ongoing dispute that could test Colombo’s relationship with Beijing.”
Ghost towns, museums, and China’s addiction to glitzy building projects
China cracks down on ‘characteristic towns’ that misused land, real estate while racking up massive debt / SCMP (paywall)
“Across China, poorly planned ghost towns filled with unsold homes or faux-historic architecture – part of an initiative meant to boost tourism and local revenue – are facing elimination as Beijing puts them under the microscope.”
How many cultural landmarks is too many? / Sixth Tone
“Chinese cities have established thousands of new museums over [the] past two decades, but construction is all too often motivated by dreams of real estate riches rather than accessibility.”
Detained Wuhan journalist Zhāng Zhǎn 张展 nominated for press freedom award
Jailed Wuhan journalist Zhang Zhan nominated for RSF press freedom award / Guardian
“The detained Chinese journalist Zhāng Zhǎn 张展 has been nominated for a Reporters Without Borders (RSF) press freedom award for courage, recognizing her work reporting from Wuhan in the early weeks of the pandemic, as calls grow for her release.”
Japan’s new human rights aide was ex-defense chief, criticized China on Uyghurs
Japan Premier picks China critic to be human rights adviser / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida picked a critic of China’s treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group to be his aide for human rights issues, a move that could increase friction between Asia’s two biggest economies.”
Japan PM Kishida to appoint ex-defense chief human rights aide / Reuters
Ex-defense chief Nakatani to be Japan’s adviser on human rights / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Mental health in Uyghur communities abroad
‘A daily cloud of suffering’: A crackdown in China is felt abroad / NYT (paywall)
“As Uyghurs grapple with the emotional trauma of their families suffering back in Xinjiang, some are overcoming a cultural stigma to seek out counseling.”
New Zealand puffs chest with “maturity” in China relations
New Zealand’s Ardern touts ‘maturity’ in relations with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there is a ‘maturity’ in New Zealand’s relationship with China, its biggest trading partner, which her government believes enables it to raise issues of concern, amid simmering tensions between Beijing and the West.”
Growing frustration over Chinese food imports
U.S., U.K. join nations sounding alarm over China import rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Several countries including Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. are urging Chinese customs officials to pause the rollout of regulations on food imports, arguing the measures risk further disrupting global supply chains.”
China and EU eye cross-border investment
With an eye on cross-border investment, China and EU craft joint standards for green projects / Caixin (paywall)
“China and the EU have formulated a jointly recognized set of standards for defining green projects, a move that aims to help sustainable businesses in the two markets attract more cross-border investment from each other.”
U.S. Navy fires two officers involved in mystery sub collison
Navy fires 2 top officers of submarine damaged in collision / AP
“The Navy said Thursday it fired the two senior officers of a nuclear-powered attack submarine that was damaged in an underwater collision last month in the South China Sea.”
China-Africa trade deals
FOCAC: African nations push China for better trade deals in lead-up to Senegal summit / SCMP (paywall)
Liberian Senate approves controversial resources-for-infrastructure deal with Chinese mining company / China-Africa Project
“The Liberian Senate voted on Friday to approve a controversial $2.5 billion iron ore for infrastructure deal with the Chinese mining giant BAO Chico.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Viral dog fetches $25,000 at auction
China online auction fetches $25,000 for internet sensation dog / Bloomberg (paywall)
“An abandoned dog that has become an internet sensation in China has been sold in a marathon online auction for 160,000 yuan ($25,000).”
Hyperpop music
Wild, creative, disturbing: Inside China’s ‘hyperpop’ music scene / Sixth Tone
“Young Chinese are creating a thriving underground scene for fast-paced, emotionally charged ‘hyperpop.’ The music industry is baffled.”
China’s wines are gaining global renown
China vintner makes Robuchon wine list, reflecting new found acclaim / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Brands from Qingdao, Ningxia and Yunnan win overseas acclaim and awards.”
No traces of China tennis star’s #MeToo claim left on Weibo
The silent storm: Peng Shuai’s Weibo post / What’s on Weibo
“Weibo has completely silenced anything relating to Peng Shuai and Zhang Gaoli.”