Rec links 11/8/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The worst of China’s energy crisis is over, as coal supply has risen and prices have fallen since mid-October. Bloomberg reports, “China’s largest grid operator confirmed Sunday that supply and demand have returned to balance in its coverage area, about 88% of Chinese territory, though curtailments continue for some high-consuming, heavy-polluting industries in selected provinces.”
How far will China stretch its non-interference principle? For years, international security researchers have noted and discussed a trend of Chinese foreign policy “slowly shifting away from a strict interpretation” of Beijing’s principle of “non-interference” in other countries’ affairs. Two recent developments regarding African countries appear to show more activist Chinese diplomacy: Over the weekend, China joined the U.S. in a UN statement calling for a cease-fire among warring parties in Ethiopia, two months after the Chinese Foreign Ministry directly spoke out against a coup in Guinea and called for the former president to be released.
Target practice on U.S. warship mockups: According to new satellite imagery and analysis, the U.S. Naval Institute says that the “Chinese military has built targets in the shape of an American aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships in the Taklamakan desert as part of a new target range complex.”
Tracking cell signal overlaps to enforcing COVID zero: Back in June, Chinese health officials coped with the country’s first Delta-driven spike of the virus by expanding the definition of a “close contact.” Now the criteria have been expanded again: Bloomberg reports that although policies vary by region, if one person’s cell phone has a “spacial-temporal overlap” (时空重合) with the phone of someone who is COVID-positive, they could be flagged for testing or quarantine — even if the two people never met in person.
The first Chinese woman spacewalker: Wáng Yàpíng 王亚平 made history on November 7 by spending six hours in a spacesuit, working on the outside of the Chinese Space Station (CSS) to install equipment and conduct tests, AP reports. Wang is part of a three-member crew on a six-month mission that will lay the groundwork for expanding the CSS through the end of 2022. See also a Wall Street Journal video on the spacewalk.
