11.9.21 What else we’re reading
- Battery giant CATL is growing its downstream portfolio, investing in two EV companies in four days. After becoming Chang’an spinoff Avatar’s second-largest shareholder, today it announced a strategic partnership with Neta Automobile.
- Retail unicorn KK Group filed for a Hong Kong IPO. Its youth-oriented stores compete with Miniso and Muji, selling an eclectic mix of cosmetics, toys, and household goods.
- Social commerce app Xiaohongshu’s valuation is up to $20 billion, doubling within half a year, after raising $500 million from investors including Tencent and Alibaba.
- After TSMC complied with a U.S. government request to share supply chain data and help explain global chip shortages, the company is under fire in China for allowing the “extortion of confidential information.”