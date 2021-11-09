Editor’s note for Tuesday, November 9, 2021
“I can’t and won’t quit China.” That was the title of an email from Axios in my inbox this morning, citing “a prominent U.S. growth equity investor, when I asked if Beijing’s business crackdown was causing him to reconsider his firm’s China strategy.”
That’s not at all rare. For every George Soros who has sworn off the People’s Republic, there’s a Ray Dalio, who still can’t get enough of it.
And they’ll probably be encouraged by this:
“U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 are scheduled to hold a virtual summit next week, though no specific date has been set, according to people familiar with the matter,” reports Bloomberg.
The exact date of the summit is “still being negotiated.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. State department has announced that “regular visa services will resume at U.S. Embassy Beijing and the U.S. Consulates General in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang. ”
